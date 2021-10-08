    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    How to Watch TCU @ Texas Tech
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU @ Texas Tech

    How to watch the TCU @ Tech football game
    Author:

    TCU makes its first toad trip of the 2021 season. If you are too scared to go to Lubbock, no one blames you. Who want's to deal with those mischievous Tech students or risk injury from flying tortilla's or even worse, frozen water bottles. Seriously. But if you were brave and made the trip, good luck and don't be afraid to toss those tortillas right back at them!  

    Did you know that the Horned Frogs have won the last three times they've played in Lubbock?  However, Texas Tech does hold the winning record over TCU in the all-time series, 32-28-3, dating back to 1926.

    Game 5 

    Saturday, October 9, 2021

    6 pm 

    @ Lubbock, Texas

    Watch on ESPN

    Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

    FAjEDd8VIBwMz86
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball 2021-22 Schedule

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14063162
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Texas Tech

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16736735
    Football

    Players to Watch: Texas Tech

    13 hours ago
    KeithRobinsonTechArtwork
    Football

    How to Watch TCU @ Texas Tech

    15 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled from behind by Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 5

    Oct 7, 2021
    hi-res-010e706aec9805284faff4041e817f8f_crop_north
    Football

    Opponent Depth chart for Texas Tech vs. TCU

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_13501109
    Football

    Big 12 matchups and Predictions: Week 6

    Oct 7, 2021
    January 1, 2011 Rose Bowl Game - TCU vs Wisconsin. Photo ©️Barry Lewis
    Mem'ries Sweet

    Mem’ries Sweet – My Favorite Away Games

    Oct 7, 2021