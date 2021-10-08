How to Watch TCU @ Texas Tech

TCU makes its first toad trip of the 2021 season. If you are too scared to go to Lubbock, no one blames you. Who want's to deal with those mischievous Tech students or risk injury from flying tortilla's or even worse, frozen water bottles. Seriously. But if you were brave and made the trip, good luck and don't be afraid to toss those tortillas right back at them!

Did you know that the Horned Frogs have won the last three times they've played in Lubbock? However, Texas Tech does hold the winning record over TCU in the all-time series, 32-28-3, dating back to 1926.

Game 5

Saturday, October 9, 2021

6 pm

@ Lubbock, Texas

Watch on ESPN

Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine