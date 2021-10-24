Week 8 Results: Poke Choke is not the only Top 10 Loss

Then there was one. Oklahoma remains the only undefeated Big 12 team, though they struggled early against Kansas. Iowa State was able to win at home, giving OSU their first loss of the season. TCU started the game fast and strong, then sputtered immediately after the kickoff. Penn State suffers their first loss of the season and did it in a way that had never happened before yesterday.

Here’s how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

Kansas (1-6, 0-4 in Big 12) vs #3 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 35-23

Kansas took an early lead and shut the Sooners out the first half. The Jayhawks took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, sending the Big 12 and all of college football into either panic or must-watch situation. OU had a strong 2nd half, but Kansas still ended the game with slightly more total yards than OU, and beat the spread for the first time in a long time.

Kansas State (4-3, 1-3 in Big 12) vs Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3 in Big 12)

Kansas State wins 25-24

Texas Tech was up early in this one, taking a 14-point lead to halftime. Tech, however, didn’t score in the second half, allowing KSU a safety and two touchdowns (one with a missed 2-point conversion) in the second half for the win.

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) vs # 8 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 in Big 12)

Iowa State wins 24-21

This was the best game of the week among Big 12 teams. OSU was riding high with a Top 10 ranking and undefeated season. This was a back-and-forth game, with one team going ahead, to only have the other tie it up. Iowa State scored a touchdown with 5:32 to play to take the lead. It came down to a 4th down stop with just over a minute to play. The Cowboys tried to convert it, but ISU held. The play was reviewed and stood. It's tough to win in Ames the second half of the season.

TCU (3-4. 1-3 in Big 12) vs West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12)

West Virginia wins 29-17

On the KillerFrogs GameDay Thread, one fan described this game as two old ladies slinging their handbags at each other. That seemed a rather accurate description. It was two not-so-good teams playing each other. Derius Davis got it started early returning the opening kickoff for 92 yards and a touchdown. That was it though for the Frogs. The next excitement for Frogs Fans would have to wait until the post-game fireworks show.

#20 Baylor (6-1, 3-1 in Big 12) and Texas (4-3, 2-2 in Big 12)

Bye week

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#7 Penn State (5-2) vs Illinois (3-5)

Illinois wins 20-18 in 9OT

After the Texas A&M/LSU game that went to seven overtimes a few years ago, the NCAA changed the overtime rules. After the 3rd overtime, each team gets one play – a two-point conversion attempt. The idea was to make the games shorter and not have a marathon game like that one in College Station. Well, yesterday, history was made. They were tied after three overtimes, and thus the new rule was in effect. It took NINE overtimes to finally get a winner, and that was Illinois.

#14 Coastal Carolina (6-1) at Appalachian State (5-2)

Appalachian State wins 30-27

This game was played early in Week 8, on Wednesday night. The Chanticleers suffered their first loss of the season despite taking a 14-point lead to halftime. The teams were tied after the third, and they remained that way until App State kicked the winning field goal with 0:03 left on the clock.

Other Top 25 games of note:

- #2 Cincinnati remains undefeated after holding on to beat Navy 27-20

- #18 North Carolina State lost to Miami (FL) 31-30

- #21 SMU remains undefeated at 7-0 after beating Tulane 55-26

- #25 Purdue’s short time of being ranked came to an end after losing to Wisconsin 30-13

