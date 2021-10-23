    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Photo; Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Publish date:

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
    Author:

    KillerFrog's Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

    The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Long Drink contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day.

    FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

    FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

    You can also now follow the game day thread, and all other Killer Frogs Fan Forums discussion threads, on the new KillerFrogs app available in Apple App Store.

    Or follow us on Twitter at @Killer_Frogs for entertaining commentary from Nick

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    TCU wide receiver Taye Barber runs away from West Virginia defenders in the 2019 game in Fort Worth.
    Football

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Game Day Thread - Live!

    53 seconds ago
    Mar 4, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard (20) dribbles past Baylor Bears guard Alexis Morris (11) during the third quarter during the women's Big 12 Conference Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
    Basketball

    Women's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    7 hours ago
    Frog Alley pregame before a TCU football game
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    8 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Staff Predictions

    12 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs the ball during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football vs. West Virginia

    16 hours ago
    Geremia Freri is this week's Men's Swimmer of the Week and Co-Men's Newcomer of the Week
    More Sports

    Swimming and Diving: Freri Receives Two Big 12 Weekly Honors

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11635691
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Keys to the Game

    22 hours ago
    TCU Men's Basketball looks to make a statement this season.
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    Oct 22, 2021