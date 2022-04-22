TCU Tennis:  A Smart Courtship

Four members of the TCU women's tennis team, and four members of the men's, have been granted All-Big 12 Academic honors.

The four women from the women's team, announced last Wednesday, include Mercedes Aristegui, Stevie Kennedy and Alisa Soloveva, all of whom were named to the first team with a GPA of 3.2 or higher. Meanwhile, Aleksa Cveticanin was named to the second team.

This is Aristegui’s third, Kennedy’s and Cveticanin’s second and Soloveva’s first selection for the All-Big 12 Academic Team.

The boys, meanwhile, fared equally well. The four members of the TCU men's tennis team to be recognized were Tomas Jirousek, Lui Maxted, Jake Fearnley, and the incredibly impressive Sander Jong. Jirousek and Maxted were selected for the All-Big 12 Academic first team, while Fearnley and Jong were recognized by the second.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

TCU is hosting both the men's and women's Big 12 Tennis Championship tournament this weekend at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The TCU women's tennis team ended their season on Thursday with a 4-2 loss to Kansas State in the first round of the tournament.

The men's tournament begins Friday afternoon. TCU, as the No. 1 seed, has a first-round bye. Their first match will be in the tournament's semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. They will face the winner of the No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oklahoma match.

Congratulations to our superb tennis student-athletes! And Go Frogs!

