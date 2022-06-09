KF NIL, LLC Merges With Think NIL

Think NIL, a TCU collective that formed in January, will take over the operation of KF NIL, LLC, a company that was also formed earlier this year. The new company will maintain the Think NIL name and focus exclusively on providing funding for name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at TCU.

In July 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policy to allow student-athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) through partnerships with local and national businesses. Through these brand partnerships, athletes can turn their successes in their sports into providing supplemental financial resources to assist with the cost of attending college.

Think NIL was explicitly created to manage the new landscape of funding opportunities for athletes. The leadership at Think NIL has many years of experience and expertise in compliance and regulations regarding student-athletes. They are positioned to be the market leader in a competitive environment for TCU student-athletes.

Think NIL provides TCU athletes with four different opportunities to capitalize on their own NIL:

Ambassadorships – A donor-centric model for Think NIL to collaborate directly with fans and donors who wish to contribute funds that go directly to the student-athletes

– A donor-centric model for Think NIL to collaborate directly with fans and donors who wish to contribute funds that go directly to the student-athletes Customized NIL Deals – Think NIL works directly with local businesses to create the most optimal marketing solution for the company alongside their favorite athlete and/or TCU team

– Think NIL works directly with local businesses to create the most optimal marketing solution for the company alongside their favorite athlete and/or TCU team Events – Think NIL can provide TCU student-athletes at events such as fundraisers, birthday parties, holiday events, etc.

– Think NIL can provide TCU student-athletes at events such as fundraisers, birthday parties, holiday events, etc. Content Properties – Enhancing the personal brands of student-athletes through videos and other online content that local businesses can sponsor

Think NIL is working on a separate 5013(c) that will eventually allow student-athletes to work with specific nonprofit organizations to promote important causes.

“Think NIL is poised to be the leader in the NIL marketplace for TCU student-athletes,” said Brent Cunningham, Vice President. “Acquiring the assets of KF NIL, LLC made sense as we move to consolidate the NIL landscape around TCU and make it easier for the athletes to navigate the plethora of opportunities that have been given to them in a short amount of time. We are committed to operating within the vision of TCU Athletics and remain in lockstep with their values.”

“The legal issues and compliance regulations can become overwhelming,” said Ryann Zeller, owner of KF NIL and KillerFrogs.com. “We looked at what Think NIL was doing and saw an opportunity to merge with them. We will provide additional marketing opportunities for the student-athletes that contract with Think NIL. It becomes a win-win for everyone.”

TCU fans will be able to donate Think NIL. They can direct where they want their funds to be used. They can designate a specific athlete, a specific TCU team, and/or a specific business partner. Those interested in knowing more or wanting to donate can visit their website at ThinkNIL.com.

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran.

About KillerFrogs.com

KillerFrogs.com, created in 1997, is the largest online community of TCU fans. Their Fan Forum is a popular outlet for TCU fans. In September 2021, KillerFrogs launched a FanNation website, part of the SI.com family of websites, and provides fans daily content on TCU athletics.

