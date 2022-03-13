Skip to main content
Women’s Rifle: National Champions Once Again

Horned Frogs defend their Air Rifle Championship title to become back-to-back champions, fourth Natty for the program.

Horned Frogs defend their Air Rifle Championship title to become back-to-back champions, fourth Natty for the program.

The women on the TCU rifle team did it again. Competing in the National Championships in Colorado Springs this weekend, they won the Air Rifle portion of the championship, defending the title they won last year.

The women fired an aggregate score of 2,386 in the discipline to secure the championship. It is the fourth time the TCU women’s team has won the Air Rifle National Championship. Other titles were won in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

The Horned Frogs finished second in the overall competition with a combined score of 4,736 after coming in third place on Friday in the smallbore discipline.

In Saturday’s air rifle competition, the Frogs had three of the Top 10 scores. Kristen Hemphill and Stephanie Grundsoee fired high enough scores to compete in the individual finals. Hemphill finished in third place with a score of 226. Grundsoee finished sixth with a score of 162.4

In the team relay, Grundsoee fired a team-best 598, tying with two others for the top mark. Hemphill placed fourth with a score of 597, and Nina Schuett fired a career-high 596. Stephanie Allan and Abigail Gordon each fired a 595.

Friday in the smallbore discipline, TCU fired an aggregate score of 2,350. Hemphill and Gordon each fired a 589. Grundsoee finished in the top 10 with a score of 587. Allan scored 585, and Shuett fired a 580. Hemphill and Gordon advanced to the discipline finals. Hemphill placed fourth with a score of 438.8, and Gordon was fifth with a 426.7. Kentucky won the national championship in the smallbore discipline.

TCU was competing in the National Championships for the 16th consecutive year. The second-place finish is the fourth in program history (2016, 2017, and 2021). Four Frogs finished in the Top 10 overall. Hemphill finished third with an aggregate of 1,186. Grundsoee finished sixth with an aggregate of 1,185. Gordon was seventh at 1,184, and Allan rounded out the top 10 with a 1,180.

