TCU Athletics: So Many Ranked Teams

The fall sports season is well underway and many of the different TCU teams in action are ranked. It's an impressive list when you look into how well the Horned Frogs are doing this year.

Ranked No. 8

The Horned Frogs are off to their best start in five years and are 6-0 (3-0 in Big 12). They face their fourth-straight ranked opponent this week when they host No. 17 Kansas State, who is also undefeated in conference play. The winner of this game is in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship game.

The TCU football team is currently ranked No. 8, its highest ranking in five seasons. Houston Chronicle

Women's Soccer

Ranked No. 12

The women's soccer team (9-2-4, 4-0-2 in Big 12) is nearing the end of the regular season. Last year's team won both the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament and they are looking to repeat that this year. The Frogs have been as high as No. 6 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches Poll this season. They are currently No. 12 in the poll and are the highest ranked Big 12 team. They are two points behind Texas in the Big 12 standings.

The TCU women's soccer team will be playing in the Big 12 tournament later this month and hopes to win it a third straight season. TCU Soccer Twitter

Women's Equestrian

Ranked No. 1

The competition in the Big 12 is fierce this year in this sport, with three of the four teams from the conference in the top 10. The TCU squad is currently 3-0 and ranked No. 1 by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. There's a lot of familiar teams in Top 10: SMU (#2), Texas A&M (#3), Oklahoma State (#4), and Baylor (#10). The Frogs begin conference play this week at Baylor then host Oklahoma State next week.

TCU's equestrian team is currently ranked top in the nation. TCU Athletics

Women's Rifle

Ranked No. 3

Last year's Air Rifle National Champions have started where they left off last season– winning their meets in impressive fashion. The team has been ranked as high as No. 1 this season, the most recent poll by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association has them at No. 3, just behind Alaska Fairbanks and Ole Miss.

TCU's rifle team looks to defend their national championship this season. TCU Athletics

Men's Basketball

Ranked No. 14

The AP Preseason Top 25 came out this week and it includes five teams from the Big 12. TCU is ranked No. 14. It's the third time the Frogs have been ranked in a preseason poll and is their highest preseason ranking. Most of last year's team– including all five starters– return this season. The team nearly advanced to its first-ever Sweet Sixteen last season. The season tips off on October 30 with an exhibition game against Paul Quinn College. The first game of the season is on November 7 against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Eddie Lampkin of TCU's men's basketball team celebrates with the fans last season. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Men's Swimming & Diving

Ranked No. 22

The men's swimming and diving team is preseason No. 22 per the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, Inc. The team has started the early season with losing their first two meets.

Alec Hubbard of TCU's Swimming and Diving team TCU Athletics

Men's Tennis

The regular season doesn't start until the spring, but the Intercollegiate Tennis Association released preseason rankings for both singles players and doubles teams. Luc Fomba is ranked No. 5 in men's singles. Fomba and partner Jake Fearnley are ranked No. 1 in doubles while Sander Jong and Luis Maxted are ranked No. 3 in doubles.

Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba of TCU Men's Tennis Twitter: @TCUMensTennis

