Skip to main content
TCU Athletics: So Many Ranked Teams

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Athletics: So Many Ranked Teams

The fall season has many of the the Horned Frog teams ranked in their respective sports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The fall sports season is well underway and many of the different TCU teams in action are ranked. It's an impressive list when you look into how well the Horned Frogs are doing this year.

Football

Ranked No. 8

The Horned Frogs are off to their best start in five years and are 6-0 (3-0 in Big 12). They face their fourth-straight ranked opponent this week when they host No. 17 Kansas State, who is also undefeated in conference play. The winner of this game is in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship game. 

For the complete AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, click here. 

TCU Football

The TCU football team is currently ranked No. 8, its highest ranking in five seasons. 

Women's Soccer

Ranked No. 12

The women's soccer team (9-2-4, 4-0-2 in Big 12) is nearing the end of the regular season. Last year's team won both the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament and they are looking to repeat that this year. The Frogs have been as high as No. 6 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches Poll this season. They are currently No. 12 in the poll and are the highest ranked Big 12 team. They are two points behind Texas in the Big 12 standings. 

For the complete poll, click here.

TCU Women's Soccer

The TCU women's soccer team will be playing in the Big 12 tournament later this month and hopes to win it a third straight season. 

Women's Equestrian

Ranked No. 1

The competition in the Big 12 is fierce this year in this sport, with three of the four teams from the conference in the top 10. The TCU squad is currently 3-0 and ranked No. 1 by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. There's a lot of familiar teams in Top 10: SMU (#2), Texas A&M (#3), Oklahoma State (#4), and Baylor (#10). The Frogs begin conference play this week at Baylor then host Oklahoma State next week. 

TCU Equestrian

TCU's equestrian team is currently ranked top in the nation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Women's Rifle

Ranked No. 3

Last year's Air Rifle National Champions have started where they left off last season– winning their meets in impressive fashion. The team has been ranked as high as No. 1 this season, the most recent poll by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association has them at No. 3, just behind Alaska Fairbanks and Ole Miss. 

TCU Women's Rifle

TCU's rifle team looks to defend their national championship this season. 

Men's Basketball

Ranked No. 14

The AP Preseason Top 25 came out this week and it includes five teams from the Big 12. TCU is ranked No. 14. It's the third time the Frogs have been ranked in a preseason poll and is their highest preseason ranking. Most of last year's team– including all five starters– return this season. The team nearly advanced to its first-ever Sweet Sixteen last season. The season tips off on October 30 with an exhibition game against Paul Quinn College. The first game of the season is on November 7 against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Mar 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Eddie Lampkin of TCU's men's basketball team celebrates with the fans last season.

Men's Swimming & Diving

Ranked No. 22

The men's swimming and diving team is preseason No. 22 per the College Swimming Coaches Association of America, Inc. The team has started the early season with losing their first two meets.

TCU Diving; Alec Hubbard

Alec Hubbard of TCU's Swimming and Diving team

Men's Tennis

The regular season doesn't start until the spring, but the Intercollegiate Tennis Association released preseason rankings for both singles players and doubles teams. Luc Fomba is ranked No. 5 in men's singles. Fomba and partner Jake Fearnley are ranked No. 1 in doubles while Sander Jong and Luis Maxted are ranked No. 3 in doubles. 

Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba of TCU men's tennis. The duo was the No. 1 doubles pairing in the nation at the NCAA Individual Doubles Tournament.

Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba of TCU Men's Tennis

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs punter returner Derius Davis (11) runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kanion Williams (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 8: Frogs Now On Top

By Barry Lewis
crop
Football

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
TCU fans rush onto the field after the Horned Frogs defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in two overtimes by the score of 43-40 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: A Play In Time

By Tyler Brown
Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) escapes the grasp of Oklahoma defensivemen in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Catch Vaughn, Martinez and Kansas State if you can

By Tori Couch
Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum celebrates after the Wildcats beat Iowa State, 10-9, during a NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Iowastatevskansasstatefb 20221008 Bh
Football

#17 Kansas State Releases Depth Chart At #8 TCU

By Nicholas Howard
Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Kansas State

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17438825
Football

Projecting 2022 College Football New Year's Six Bowl Games

By Brett Gibbons
SONNYDYKESAUDIO
Football

The Frogs Survive and Advance, Not Satisfied at 6-0

By Derek Lytle