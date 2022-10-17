Skip to main content
Football Poll Watching: Week 8: Frogs Now In Top Ten

The No. 8 Horned Frogs face their fourth consecutive ranked opponent this week.
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0) have moved up to No. 8 in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll. It's their first Top Ten appearance since finishing the 2017 season ranked No. 9 in the final poll. 

On Saturday, it took double overtime for a come-from-behind win over then No. 8 Oklahoma State for the Frogs to remain unbeaten and move into the Top Ten. The Frogs are now just one of the nine remaining undefeated teams. TCU is the only undefeated team among the 12 FBS programs in Texas. 

This Saturday, TCU takes on No. 17 Kansas State at 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. It will mark the fourth consecutive team against a ranked opponent and third straight game when both teams are ranked. 

In addition to TCU, other ranked teams from the Big 12 this week include Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Texas. 

With several of last week's Top Ten teams losing (Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC, and Penn State), there were quite a number of changes in both polls this week.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Georgia (7-0), no change

2 - Ohio State (6-0), no change

3 - Tennessee (6-0), up 3

4 - Michigan (7-0), up 1

5 - Clemson (7-0), down 1

6 - Alabama (6-1), down 3

7 - Ole Miss (7-0), up 2

8 - TCU (6-0), up 5

9 - UCLA (6-0), up 2

10 - Oregon (5-1), up 2

11 - Oklahoma State (5-1), down 3

17 - Kansas State (5-1), no change

20 - Texas (5-2), up 2

21 - Cincinnati (5-1), no change

Dropped from the rankings: Kansas (#19), James Madison (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#30)

AFCA Coaches Poll

1 - Georgia (7-0), up 1

2 - Ohio State (6-0), up 1

3 - Michigan (7-0), up 1

4 - Tennessee (6-0), up 4

5 - Clemson (7-0), no change

6 - Alabama (6-1), down 5

7 - Ole Miss (7-0), up 2

8 - TCU (6-0), up 7

9 - Oregon (5-1), up 2

10 - UCLA (6-0), up 2

11 - Oklahoma State (5-1), down 4

17 - Kansas State (5-1), down 1

19 - Cincinnati (5-1), up 2

21 - Texas (5-2), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Kansas (#20), Baylor (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Kansas (#28), Baylor (#34)

