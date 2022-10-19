Skip to main content
Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 9: Frogs Drop To No. 12

TCU Athletics

Even with a decisive win last week, TCU dropped two spots in the national poll
As the women's soccer season is nearing its end, the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2-4, 4-0-2 in Big 12) were hoping a late surge in their conference play would boost them in the national rankings. However, this week, the team dropped two spots to end up at No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week. 

TCU played one match last week, a 3-0 win over Oklahoma State on the road in Stillwater. The Frogs are just two points behind Texas (11-1-3, 5-0-1 in the Big 12) at the top of the Big 12 standings. TCU has three remaining regular season matches - at Oklahoma (7-5-3, 2-3-1 in Big 12) on Thursday, October 20; at Baylor (4-8-2, 2-4-0 in Big 12) on Sunday, October 23; and versus Texas Tech (8-3-5, 4-1-2 in Big 12) at home on Thursday, October 27. Texas Tech is tied with TCU for second place in the Big 12 standings at the moment. 

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the Top 25, down one spot from last week to No. 23. TCU played Texas to a 1-1 draw to open Big 12 play last month. Oklahoma State is also receiving votes in this week's poll.

There was some movement in the Top Ten with two teams (Michigan State and Virginia) making big moves into the Top Ten, forcing TCU to drop the two spots. 

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through October 16

1 - UCLA (13-1-0), no change

2 - North Carolina (12-3-0), no change

3 - Alabama (14-1-1), down 1 (last week was tied at #2 with UNC)

4 - Florida State (10-1-2), no change

5 - Notre Dame (12-2-0), up 1

6 - Michigan State (13-1-3), up 9

7 - Stanford (12-2-1), up 2

8 - Virginia (10-2-3), up 5

9 - Arkansas (10-3-1), down 2

10 - Duke (10-4-0), up 2

12 - TCU (9-2-4), down 2

19 - BYU (6-2-5), previously not ranked

23 - Texas (11-1-3), down 1

Big 12 Schools also receiving votes - Oklahoma State (#30)

