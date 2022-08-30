The Pro Runs For TCU Beach Volleyball

Just like any other sport, it is important to stay active in the off-season. It helps by doing strength and conditioning to help take your game to the next level. Basketball, Soccer, Football, Baseball, Track, and many more athletes of other sports get invited to do pro-circuit runs. It is very important for an athlete to go against this type of pro level competition to help take their game to the next level. After delivering the greatest season in TCU beach volleyball program history, it is great seeing them stay active in summer pro runs by playing for their respective national teams and on the FIVB pro tour circuit.

Juniors Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno spent the summer representing Team Spain all over Eurasia. The pair claimed gold at the CEV U22 Beach Volleyball European Championships, bronze at the Futures Event in Balikesir, Turkey, fifth at the Elite 16 Tournament in Hamburg, Germany, and a Top 10 finish at Agadir Challenge in Morocco. During the regular season, the duo was named CCSA Pair of the Year and named to the CCSA All-Conference team.

Incoming freshman standout Anhelina Khmil has made her mark this summer and represented Ukraine at several international tournaments. One of the biggest highlights for Khmil included a first-place finish at the Futures Event in Warsaw, Poland, gold at the U20 European Championships in Turkey, silver at the Futures Event in Bialystok, Poland, bronze at the U22 European Championships in Amsterdam and two top five finishes at the Futures Events in Madrid, Spain and Cerbia, Italy.

Rising junior Maria Gonzalez also completed a standout summer representing Puerto Rico. In May, she took silver at the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour in La Paz Mexico. Gonzalez spent the rest of her summer playing at National Tour Stops for Puerto Rico. She took two golds in Tona Baja and one at Vega Baja.

Ana Vergara, who was awarded 2022 CCSA Freshman of the Year honors, also had a notable summer representing team Spain. She took silver at the Spanish National Tour stop in the Canary Islands. Shortly after, she teamed up with TCU and Spanish National Team teammate Luana Araco for a top-five finish at a Spanish National Tour stop in Ribadesella. Vergara also notched a top 20 finish at the Futures Event in Warsaw, Poland.

Senior Sutton MacTavish spent her summer training with USA Beach Collegiate National team. Sophomore, Hailey Hamlett took silver at USAV U20 NORCECA trials.

Can't wait to see the knowledge they bring back next season to have a even further run than last years historic season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.