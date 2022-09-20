TCU Cross Country: Women Finish Second At Texas A&M Invite

Once again, we are here to bring you the latest on TCU's Cross Country. The Horned Frogs put up some stellar performances - ones that are putting this cross country team on the map against other teams.

Although they have not been finishing in first place in there last few meets, it's been fun keeping up with how they do. More than that, it shows they haven't even scratched their potential yet. They are still coming together. But, once that happens, there is no slowing this cross country team.

The men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Texas A&M Invitational Friday morning in College Station, Texas. The women's team placed second overall.

Gracie Morris continued her stellar season as she finished second overall (17:21.4). She has placed in the top three in three consecutive meets.

Erica Francesconi (18:10.4) and Mariana Martinez (18:18.6) placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Jenna Buchanan notched a 14th-place finish (18:40.0) and Elena Viejo rounded out the top 5 for the Frogs finishing 18th (18:59.6).

The women's squad finished with 46 total points for a second-place finish. The Frogs only fell to Texas A&M, who are ranked No. 4 in the South Central Region. TCU outlasted Rice in the final standings, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the South Central Region.

Stone Burke paved the way for the Frogs on the men's side. He placed 28th overall (25:27.5). William Kirk notched a 39th-place finish (26:01.4) and Finn Riley finished 45th (26:17.8).

Next up: The Frogs head back to College Station, Texas, for the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.