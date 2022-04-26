TCU Track & Field: Recap At Michael Johnson Invitational

The Horned Frogs held their own again as they went down to Waco and competed in the Michael Johnson Invitational. The Horned Frogs competed against Abilene Christian, Baylor, Colombia, Harvard, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, North Texas, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, and UT-Arlington. With the competition being tight at this meet, the Horned Frogs proved that they can stay consistent and continuously grow to reach their goals and prove that TCU Track and Field is here for the long run. The Horned Frogs have one more regular season meet down in College Station. Then after that they will get ready for the Big 12 Championships, NCAA Regionals, NCAA, and USATF Championships.

Day One of Michael Johnson Invitational:

Recording the highest finish of the day for TCU was Anna Long. She placed fourth overall in the women’s pole vault B with a mark of 3.72m (12-2.50).

Devin Roberson notched another Top 5 finish for the Frogs. He finished fifth overall in the discus with a throw of 54.24m (177-11).

In the long jump, Evan Koach recorded a personal-best leap of 7.02m (23-0.50). He finished 10th overall.

Ryan Martin cracked the top 15 in the men’s 1500m. He won his heat and placed 12th overall with a time of 4:01.76.

Kundai Maguranyanga and Ethan Brown both recorded Top 20 finishes in the 200m. Maguranyanga placed 16th overall with a time of 21.51 and Brown ran a personal-best time of 21.61 to finish 18th.

In the 400m hurdles, Lailah White recorded a time of 1:01.59 to place 15th.

Some improvements can happen, but the Horned Frogs are definitely working towards it.

Day Two:

The 4x400 team of Maguranyanga, Simba Maketa, Brown, and David Seete clocked a time of 3:07.52 to finish third overall. Seete also had an 11th place finish in the 400m with a time of 47.24.

Tosin Alao placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 12.87m (42-2.75) (3.4w). In the women's pole vault, Kasey Staley cleared 4.17m (13-8.25) for a fourth-place finish.

Sydney Juszczyk recorded a new personal-best and broke her own school record in the javelin with a throw of 46.65m (153.00). She placed seventh overall.

In the shot put, Roberson continued his stellar first season for the Frogs as he finished 10th in the shot put. He finished with a mark of 17.30m (56-9.25).

Rainey Anderson clocked a time of 14.32 (2.0w) in the 100m hurdles. He placed 13th overall.

Its been along for these Horned Frogs in Track and field lets see how strong they finish.

