TCU Track & Field Shows Out At The Alumni Muster Meet.

TCU showed out this last meet with some phenomenal performances. They showed everyone there that they can compete with anyone. Five meet records, a facility record, and two TCU school records highlighted the day for the Frogs as they competed at the Alumni Muster. Having that kind of performance and show out for the Frogs was good. TCU needs this kind of momentum going into the Big 12 Championship meet.

The schools that were competing in this meet were: Texas A&M, Houston Baptist, Lamar, LeTourneau University, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Rice, Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Arlington, UTRGV, UT-San Antonio.

Here are the stellar performances that happened at the Alumni Muster meet:

Those guys are cooking with hot kitchen grease! The 4x100 team broke the meet and facility record with a time of 38.75. The squad of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Robert Gregory Jr. won the race and ran the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

She did it again! In the 800m, Gracie Morris broke her second outdoor school record in two weeks with her time of 2:05.38. She won her heat and broke the meet record as well.

Devin Roberson shattered his personal-best throw of the season in the discus with a mark of 58.19m (190-11). He moved up to third on TCU's all-time records list and broke the meet record.

He's Back! Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya made his outdoor debut and did not disappoint. The senior jumped a 16.19m (53-1.50) to win the event, break the meet record and record the T-No. 9 mark in the NCAA this season.

In the men's 5K, Lakelin Conrad ran a personal-best time of 14:23.89 to break the meet record and finish first overall.

Gregory continued to shine after the 4x100. The sophomore won the 100m with a time of 10.20 (1.2w) which tied the meet record. He also took first in the 200m with a season-best time of 20.44 (0.3w). Gregory finished the day with three wins.

Here some of the performance that still caught some attention. TCU just had a remarkable weekend.

Matiyenga also had a stellar day as he recorded second-place finishes in both the 100m and 200m, only behind Gregory. In addition to him being the second leg on the 4x100, he ran a 10.25 (1.1w) in the 100m and clocked a 20.58 (0.3w) in the 200m.

Jasmin Muhammad-Graham ran a new personal-best in the 800m with her time of 2:06.93. She placed second overall and is now third on TCU's all-time records list. In the triple jump, Jaren Holmes recorded a personal-best leap of 15.90m (52-2.0) to finish second.

In the javelin, Sydney Juszczyk's new personal-best in the javelin is good for the new school record. She finished third overall with a throw of 47.17m (154-9.0). Also finishing third was Samantha Callaway in the discus. She improved on her second-best throw in TCU history with a personal-best mark of 51.81m (169-11).

The women's 4x400 team of Tatianna Martinez, Asiah Fields, Teleda Williams, and Lailah White ran a 3:41.50 to place third overall.

Kasey Staley tied her outdoor personal-best and her own school record in the pole vault. She finished fourth overall with a height of 4.20m (13-9.25).

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.