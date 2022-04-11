TCU Track & Field Dominates At Arizona Meet

The Horned Frogs really want smoke with anybody. The athletes of TCU Track & Field continue to put the program on the map. There were a lot of surprising performances at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson, Arizona. The schools competing were Air Force, Arizona, Iowa, Kansas State, TCU, Wisconsin. The Horned Frogs definitely showed them what they were about.

Starting off the day was Tosin Alao and Emma Seetoo in the women's long jump. The pair placed first and second, respectively. Both also recorded season bests. Alao's winning jump was 6.22m (20-5.0), and Seetoo's 2nd place jump was 5.97m (19-7.0).

Adding to TCU's great day of jumps, Grace Anigbata and Khyasia Caldwell finished first and second, respectively, in the triple jump. In Anigbata's outdoor debut for the Horned Frogs, she jumped 13.27m (43-6.50) for the win, while Caldwell placed second with her mark of 12.36m (40-6.75).

Kasey Staley won the pole vault with a height of 4.05m (13-3.5). Sydney Juszczyk won in the javelin. In her second win of the outside season, she tossed a 46.07m (151-1.0).

The men's 4x100 team kept up their winning ways as they ran the third-quickest time in the NCAA this season. The crew of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga, and Clinton Muunga clocked a 38.95 to win the event.

Robert Gregory Jr. took first in the 200m with a time of 20.49, which is a Top 15 time in the NCAA this season. Also winning was Gracie Morris in the 800m with her personal-best time of 2:06.09.

The 4x400 group of David Seete, Gregory, Matiyenga, and Ethan Brown finished second overall with a time of 3:04.12. In the men's discus, Devin Roberson placed second with a season-best mark of 55.86m (183-3.0). Jaren Holmes placed second overall in the triple jump with a leap of 15.67m (51-5.0).

In the men's 100m, Matiyenga and Stubblefield placed second and third with times of 10.29 and 10.43, respectively. Lakelin Conrad placed third in general in the 3000m with a time of 8:32.22.

