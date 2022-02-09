TCU Track & Field: TCU's Men Ranked No. 17

The way these Horned Frogs have been performing are you surprised by this team's recent accomplishment. They have been putting in work, and now it is time for the world to go ahead capture some of TCU Men's Track and Field team greatness.

The TCU men's track and field team entered week three of the indoor season ranked No. 17 as announced by the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association).

This is the first week the men's team has been ranked this season.

Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya currently holds the No. 1 mark in the world in the triple jump at 16.80m (55' - 1.50") which he earned at the NM Collegiate Classic. He's had the top spot in the NCAA for two consecutive weeks, building on his jump of 16.48m that he recorded at the Texas Tech Open & Multis.

The Frogs also have two top-10 sprinters in Robert Gregory Jr. and Tinotenda Matiyenga. Gregory's time of 20.60 (20.67@) in the 200m is good for sixth in the NCAA and Matiyenga's time of 20.69 (20.76@) ranks him ninth. Gregory won the 200m at the NM Collegiate Classic while Matiyenga placed second overall.

Matiyenga's time of 20.69 in the 200m was good for a Zimbabwe national record, breaking his previous record in the event of 20.75.

The 4x400 team of David Seete, Matiyenga, Gregory and Kundai Maguranyanga is currently ranked No. 12 with a time of 3:06.30 (3:06.74@).

Jaren Holmes rounds out the top 25 performances for the Frogs as he notched a mark of 15.72m (51' - 7.0) in the triple jump at the Wooo Pig Classic, making T-No. 25 in the event.

Next up: The Frogs return to action at the Iowa State Classic Feb. 11-12 in Ames, Iowa.

