TCU Volleyball Extends Its Winning Streak

TCU volleyball continued its strong start to Big 12 play with four-set victories over Colorado and UCF.

Friday’s win over No. 24 Colorado featured another productive night from Becca Kelley and Evan Hendrix, who finished with 17 and 16 kills, respectively.

Freshman Kinsley Young provided a major presence at the net, recording 10 kills and 11 blocks for her first career double-double. TCU won 25-17, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-20. TCU Athletics

Sunday’s victory over UCF brought both another win and a milestone. Jalyn Gibson recorded her 1,000th career kill, becoming the 14th player in program history to reach that mark.

TCU took the opening set 25-8 before UCF answered with a 33-31 second-set victory. The Frogs recovered to win the final two sets, 25-19 and 25-22.

Kelley led with 21 kills, while Hendrix contributed 18 kills and 17 digs. The victory extended TCU’s winning streak to 11 matches and improved its record to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12.

Next up is a home match against Arizona on Friday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. TCU Athletics

TCU Triathlon Claims Another Team Title

TCU triathlon made it two consecutive team championships with its Navy Collegiate Cup victory.

The Frogs totaled 286 points, finishing eight ahead of Duquesne. Four TCU athletes placed inside the top eight.

Stefania Salazar led the team in fourth with a time of 1:00:34.9. Amanda Moro followed in sixth at 1:00:44.2, Edita Pozlerová finished seventh at 1:00:47.3, and Emily Knopfle placed eighth at 1:01:00.7. Eve Frost added a 14th-place finish.

The Frogs now turn toward postseason competition. TCU hosts the West Regional Championships on Oct. 18 at Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth, with national championship qualification on the line. TCU Athletics

TCU Rifle Posts a Season-High Score

TCU rifle finished second in its three-team match against Navy and Ohio State in Columbus, posting a season-high aggregate score of 4,724.

The Frogs recorded 2,339 in smallbore and a match-leading 2,385 in air rifle. Navy won with 4,729, finishing just five points ahead of TCU.

That does it for today’s match! TCU places six shooters in the top ten!



3. Fedora - 1,184

4. Allen - 1,182 (Career High)

6. Rosenlew - 1,180

7. Passmore - 1,177

8. Pettersen - 1,175

9. Hillinger - 1,175#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/v5MgcdOt0t — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) October 4, 2026

Seven Horned Frogs placed in the top 10. Marissa Fedora led TCU in second with 1,184, followed by Viola Allen in third with a career-high 1,182.

Alexandra Rosenlew finished fifth with 1,180. Rylie Passmore placed sixth with 1,177, followed by Amanda Pettersen and Christina Hillinger in seventh and eighth, both with 1,175. Isabella Cilliers finished 10th with a career-high 1,172.

TCU returns home to face Army on Sunday, Oct. 11. TCU Athletics

Emma Yolinsky Leads TCU Soccer’s Response

TCU soccer split its two matches, falling 2-0 at BYU on Monday before returning home for a 2-0 victory over Cincinnati on Friday. TCU Athletics

Emma Yolinsky scored both goals against the Bearcats, putting the Frogs ahead in the 49th minute and adding another in the 74th. She finished with four shots on goal.

Olivia Geller made two saves to record her fourth shutout of the season. TCU outshot Cincinnati 13-5 and held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. TCU Athletics

The Frogs continue their homestand against UCF on Thursday, Oct. 8, before hosting Texas Tech on Sunday, Oct. 11. Fans can check the TCU soccer schedule for match information. TCU Athletics

TCU Equestrian Looks to Rebound

A new day ☀️



🆚 No. 5 SMU & No. 2 South Carolina

⏰ 9 AM & Noon

🔗 https://t.co/CubMIPQtms#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/5LWcpej77d — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) October 2, 2026

Sixth-ranked TCU equestrian faced two top-five opponents in South Carolina, falling 12-7 to No. 5 SMU and 14-5 to No. 2 South Carolina.

The SMU meet began Thursday and concluded Friday morning. Amy Krebs earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Fences, while Calla Thomas received the honor in Horsemanship.

Against South Carolina, TCU’s point scorers were Krebs in Fences, Estelle Atkinson in Horsemanship, Lilly Goldstein on the Flat, and Adele Cunningham and Cassie Hacking in Reining.

The Frogs return home for their Big 12 opener against Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson. TCU Athletics

TCU Beach Volleyball Continues Fall Competition

TCU beach volleyball’s fall schedule included a trip to Texas, although a final result was not available in the official schedule reviewed for this update.

Gives Day is tomorrow and Wednesday and we need your support ‼️



🔗 https://t.co/Y8o5JDmZr5#GoFrogs | #ONETeam pic.twitter.com/MlFIz6TZ2K — TCU Beach Volleyball (@TCUBeachVB) October 5, 2026

The Frogs next host the TCU Fall Invitational on Oct. 17. Follow the official beach volleyball schedule for updates. gofrogs.com

For Horned Frog fans looking for their next TCU outing, the coming weeks offer plenty of options. Volleyball’s winning streak, soccer’s home matches and triathlon’s postseason opportunity give these programs storylines worth following beyond the weekly scoreboard.

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