TCU Cross Country: Women Win Season Opener

TCU Cross Country: Women Win Season Opener

Two new coaches lead both the men’s and women’s teams

The short Cross Country season began last weekend in Abilene at the ACU Naimadu Classic. The women’s team finished in first place in the meet. Three of the team placed in the Top Ten.

Gracie Morris, making her TCU cross country debut, placed third with a time of 13:52.8. Joining her in the Top Ten were Mariana Martinez (5th place, 14:36.3) and Jenna Buchanan in her first collegiate race (9th, 15:03.3).

The men’s team finished in 5th place at the meet.

In addition, Khadevis Robinson, TCU’s new Director of Track & Field, and Roger Cooke, assistant track & field/cross country coach, made their coaching debuts at the ACU Naimadu Classic.

Robinson was Ohio State’s assistant track and field and head cross country coach for the last five seasons. A TCU alum, he won the 1998 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 800m and anchored the 4x400m relay team to a national runner-up finish. He was named to his new position in July.

Cooke comes to TCU after three seasons as the Jacksonville State assistant track & field and cross country coach. An LSU alum, Cooke earned LSU’s Cross Country of the Year honors as a senior and stayed on to coach as a volunteer with the Tigers. He was named to his new position in late August.

Next up: Both teams will compete at the UTA Season Opener on Saturday, September 10, in Arlington, TX.

