Women's Soccer Poll Watching Week 4: Frogs Move Back Into Top 25

Nathan Cross/KillerFrogs

The Horned Frogs went 2-0 last week, which now has them ranked No. 17
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When last week's United Soccer Coaches poll was released, the TCU Horned Frogs found themselves in an unusual position - on the outside looking in. They had just lost two straight games, one to USC and another to Duke. And they paid the price, dropping from No. 6 to outside the Top 25 and just receiving votes

This past week, the Frogs went 2-0 with road wins over Texas A&M (2-1 on Thursday) and Texas State (3-0 on Sunday). Those wins moved them back into the Top 25. The Frogs sit at No. 17 this week. This also makes them the highest ranked team from the Big 12. Last week, West Virginia held the No. 17 spot, but after going 0-1-1, the Mountaineers are now out of the Top 25. Texas is the only other school in the rankings at No. 20. 

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through September 11

1 - UCLA (6-0-0), no change

2 - North Carolina (7-1-0), no change

3 - Duke (5-2-0), no change

4 - Rutgers (8-0-0), up 2

5 - South Carolina (5-0-3), down 1

6 - Notre Dame (7-0-0), up 6

7 - Virginia (7-0-1), down 2

8 - Penn State (5-1-1), up 3

9 (tie) - Stanford (6-1-0), down 3; Pepperdine (5-0-2), up 1

17 - TCU (5-2-1), previously not ranked

19 - SMU (4-0-3), down 3

20 - Texas (5-1-1), up 3

25 - BYU (3-2-2), down 12

Big 12 schools also receiving votes -West Virginia (#28) 

