The KillerFrogs E161: The Cheez-It Rematch

The Frogs earned the win in their rematch against the California Bears 34-32 on Saturday, and while many might describe it as an “ugly win” we discuss why this was the best type of game at this point in the season for the Frogs.

Our KillerFrogs team takes a deep dive into the win over California in Week 2 of the season. This week's guests include TCU Hall of Famers Shannon Brazzell and W.C. Nix, Nathan Hernandez, and Nick Howard.

"Football is here," said Brazzell. "2-0. That's all that matters." That is a theme throughout the podcast. The team looks at what went right, and what went wrong in the 34-32 win over the Cal Golden Bears. Listen along as they talk about the struggles the team had, especially in the secondary and Max Duggan's not connecting on the long balls. They also talk about the bright sides to the game - the great performances by Zach Evans and Quentin Johnston.

Listen to the full podcast here. (51:25 length)

This KillerFrogs broadcast is the weekly podcast all about TCU athletics from the fans' perspective and is hosted by Sean Foushee. Each week, other members of the KillerFrogs team and special guests bring you up to date on all of TCU's sports.

