    • October 12, 2021
    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 165: Stick to the Run

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Publish date:

    The Frogs return home with the Saddle after running over the Raiders 52-31 in Lubbock Saturday night
    TCU got back to winning games when they defeated Texas Tech on Saturday night. Thanks to two running backs each getting over 100 yards, the Frogs were able to dominate the game. 

    Listen to the Entire Podcast Here

    (59:37)

    Joining host Sean Foushee on this week's podcast are TCU Hall of Famers Shannon Brazzell and W.C. Nix plus Hunter Nix and Nick Howard.

    The KillerFrogs team rehashes what went well in Lubbock. TCU took an early lead and took control, specifically thanks to running backs Zach Evans and Kendre Miller, both of whom ran for 100+ yards in the win. Evans and Miller lead the nation in average yards per carry. 

    "We saw some speed on the field," said Foushee. "The run game was the spotlight of the week."

    "We are back in the win column," said Brazzell. "And we had fun doing it."

    The group discussed the run game in the Tech game and how it must be part of the game plan against the Sooners on Saturday night. Offensive Coordinator must keep to the plan and not move off of the plan.

    Hunter Nix discussed how true freshman Caleb Williams, now the starting quarterback for Oklahoma, will be starting his first game. He played one half last week, and did not play at all during his senior year in high school. The Frogs need to take advantage of this. Coaches will have him ready, but the TCU defense needs to take advantage of Williams lack of experience.

    "This team is not out of it yet," said Foushee. "We need a mistake free game to have a chance to win in Norman." 

    The KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 165: Stick to the Run

