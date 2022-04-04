The KillerMinute: TCU FCA, Football, And Basketball

Spend 15-minutes with Chauncey Franks, Hunter Nix, and Shannon Brazzell talk about the importance of FCA at TCU, Coach Sonny Dykes adding his special touch to an already solid TCU Football program, and TCU Basketball being the most beloved team on campus.

Special Guest on the KillerMinute is Chauncey Franks, TCU-FCA Life and Character Coach for the past 12 years! You can hear the passion in his words as he talks about FCA. He and his team are making a difference in these student-athletes lives. School, competition, family, and being a young adult can be overwhelming. Listen to Chauncey, Shannon, and Hunter all talk about the role, a program like FCA, plays in a student-athlete's life.

TCU Fellowship of Christian Athletes' annual banquet will knock your socks off. Register and mark your calendar for April 28th for the Night of Champions Banquet, Remembering the Rose Bowl. You just got chills, didn't you? Special guests will include players from the 2011 Rose Bowl Champion Team: Marcus Cannon, Tank Carter, Curtis Clay, Bart Johnson, Greg McCoy, Luke Shivers, Jason Teague, etc. Also, a bonus interview with the Voice of the Horned Frogs, Brian Estridge, and new TCU Head Football Coach, Sonny Dykes!

Change is inevitable, and Coach Dykes is definitely making changes to TCU Football. See what some of them are as Chauncey, Hunter, and Shannon talk about some new requirements of the players, including the fans in on the practices and more.

And the best for last: Jamie Dixon's NCAA Tournament team. If you were not able to see this team play this season, you really missed something special. I don't know how he did it, but Coach Dixon use the transfer portal to put together a dynamic team of players and personalities. This team was loved by the student body and alumni. Their trip to the tournament was the icing on the cake.

