TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey transfer to TCU Mid-Season

The Horned Frogs are looking to shake things up mid-season with some new additions. TCU head women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley has announced that Knisha Godfrey will be added to the roster as a mid-year transfer. Godfrey joins the Horned Frogs after spending her freshman campaign at Mississippi State last season.

The coaching staff is excited about this new addition to the team. Coach Pebley had high praises about Knisha. "KG is an exciting and dynamic scoring guard who has a history of winning," said Pebley. "She is convicted in a vision to sustain that success. Her energy, her focus on family, and her love for team, fire us up that she is officially a Horned Frog."

Godfrey was legit and still is a legit hooper. She was a four-star recruit coming out of Tampa Bay Technical High School. She was ranked as the No. 40 player in the country overall and the No. 8-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021 according to espnW.



Winning is in her blood, and she can make a change to this team mid-season. In her three-year prep career, Godfrey was a three-time player of the year. She helped lead her team to three district titles, two regional championships, two final four appearances, and a Florida 8A state title. It marked the first-ever state championship for the program.



She is a do-it-all type guard. Knisha and Lauren Heard can cause some problems in the backcourt for opposing teams. Opponents better beware of what is coming. In her freshman season, she averaged 12.7 points, 2.5 steals, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. She followed her first season with a sophomore campaign where she tallied 8.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game. In her final season at Tampa Bay Tech, she posted 12.1 points, 3.8 steals, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.



An early enrollee at Mississippi State, Godfrey appeared in just one game with the Bulldogs last season. She will be eligible to join the Horned Frogs on Dec. 18.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!



Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs App on Google Play or Apple App.