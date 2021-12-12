TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey transfer to TCU Mid-Season

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey to transfer to TCU Mid-Season
    Publish date:

    TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey to transfer to TCU Mid-Season

    Coach Raegan Pebley adds mid-season transfer, Knisha Godfrey, to the Horned Frogs roster.
    Author:

    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Knisha Godfrey

    Coach Raegan Pebley adds mid-season transfer, Knisha Godfrey, to the Horned Frogs roster.

    The Horned Frogs are looking to shake things up mid-season with some new additions. TCU head women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley has announced that Knisha Godfrey will be added to the roster as a mid-year transfer. Godfrey joins the Horned Frogs after spending her freshman campaign at Mississippi State last season.

    The coaching staff is excited about this new addition to the team. Coach Pebley had high praises about Knisha. "KG is an exciting and dynamic scoring guard who has a history of winning," said Pebley. "She is convicted in a vision to sustain that success. Her energy, her focus on family, and her love for team, fire us up that she is officially a Horned Frog."

    Godfrey was legit and still is a legit hooper. She was a four-star recruit coming out of Tampa Bay Technical High School. She was ranked as the No. 40 player in the country overall and the No. 8-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021 according to espnW.

    Winning is in her blood, and she can make a change to this team mid-season. In her three-year prep career, Godfrey was a three-time player of the year. She helped lead her team to three district titles, two regional championships, two final four appearances, and a Florida 8A state title. It marked the first-ever state championship for the program.

    She is a do-it-all type guard. Knisha and Lauren Heard can cause some problems in the backcourt for opposing teams. Opponents better beware of what is coming. In her freshman season, she averaged 12.7 points, 2.5 steals, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. She followed her first season with a sophomore campaign where she tallied 8.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game. In her final season at Tampa Bay Tech, she posted 12.1 points, 3.8 steals, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game.

    An early enrollee at Mississippi State, Godfrey appeared in just one game with the Bulldogs last season. She will be eligible to join the Horned Frogs on Dec. 18.

    Read More

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs App on Google Play or Apple App.

    @TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Knisha Godfrey
    Recruiting

    TCU Women's Basketball: Knisha Godfrey transfer to TCU Mid-Season

    1 minute ago
    FFZdRitVIAgM-lz
    Football

    “Dear Fort Worth” – A Letter from TCU Football Coach Sonny Dykes

    10 minutes ago
    FFZp75JWYAkx6cn
    Football

    TCU Football: Introducing more of the New Staff

    2 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview - West Virginia vs. Minnesota

    2 hours ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson, Avila, and Ortiz Receive Honors

    19 hours ago
    @TCU Women's Basketball- Picture of Patricia Morris
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Preview- vs. Texas A&M

    23 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football: Liberty Bowl Preview - Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17257324
    Football

    2021 College Football Coaching Carousel

    Dec 10, 2021