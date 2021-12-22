Christmas at TCU: Who Made Santa’s Naughty List this Year?

It's that time of the year. Time for Santa to look back over the last year and decide who made his nice list and who made his naughty list. Looking back over the previous year at TCU, a lot happened, and Santa has many people and events to consider.

New coaches, the transfer portal, Name/Image/Likeness (NIL), postseason success in some sports, disappointing seasons in other sports - so many items for Santa to consider.

Earlier this week, we looked at Santa’s Nice List. Now, it’s time to look at some of the people, teams, and events involving TCU that need to be considered for Santa’s Naughty List:

Naughty List

Texas and Oklahoma Bolt

The two bullies from the Big 12 showed their true colors over the summer when they decided that the grass would be greener in the SEC. Good luck to them. Texas destroyed one conference 30 years ago and tried to do the same again. We will never know who called who first, but their greed was evident either way. We hope they enjoy losing to Vandy in every sport every year.

Transfer Portal/NIL Out of Control

Welcome to the world of college free agency. In concept, both the transfer portal and the new NIL make sense. Give the athlete some control. But without any regulation and with each state using different laws on compensation, the two have combined to create a one-two punch that has forever changed college athletics. Just look at what’s happening in Austin, and you see a system that’s already absurdly broken.

Gary Patterson’s Departure

The change was inevitable. The writing was on the wall. But no one saw the Halloween Surprise when long-term legendary coach Gary Patterson and TCU parted ways. CGP deserved better. Regardless of how you feel about if a change should have been made or not, just the abruptness and shock of it all just seemed it could have been handled better.

The Saarloos Introduction

Another legendary coach left, and an excellent replacement was waiting in the wings to be announced. First, ADJD didn’t immediately announce Kirk Saarloos as the new skipper. Then when the time came to actually make the announcement, there was no pomp and circumstance, no excitement – just zero energy put into a press conference. At least by the time Dykes was announced a few months later, ADJD had learned his lesson on that.

SMU Going All Baker Mayfield

When TCU lost to SMU at home in September, things got ugly. Players from SMU grabbed the SMU flag and tried to plant it at midfield, just like Baker Mayfield did at Ohio State a few years back. TCU players wouldn’t have it. Coach Kill suffered a concussion. Patterson wouldn’t let it go and blamed the Mustangs for weeks. All in all, it wasn’t pretty for either team

Losing the Iron Skillet - AGAIN

Speaking of that SMU loss, losing to the Mustangs hurts. Losing to them two times in a row stings. That skillet belongs in Fort Worth. It’s now taking up residence in University Park since it’s been there since 2019. Surely it can make its way home to Fort Worth next season.

COVID Resurgence

We spent the first part of the year attending basketball games with a nearly empty Schollmaier Arena. By the time baseball started, social distancing and mask-wearing were still needed at the start of the season. By the time the Regionals began, we were back to packed crowds. Football didn’t have any issues. Now the virus is surging again. Women’s Basketball has already canceled games. What’s next? Will we make it through the end of the season unscathed?

No Ben’s Pretzels at Women’s Basketball or Baseball

Have you tried these sinfully delicious treats? We first got to experience them at baseball in 2019; then, they made it to basketball. Then the pandemic came, and they were gone. They didn’t make it back to baseball last year. They are back in the Schollmaier but only open for men’s basketball. Come on now. We want our cinnamon-sugar bites of heavenly delight.

Baylor. Always Baylor.

It just sucks to BU. The best thing in college sports is to see Baylor Tears. Sure, they are the defending men’s basketball national champions. And sure, they won the Big 12 football championship. They are still Baylor. They have a perpetual place on Santa’s Naughty List.

What else should be on either our Nice or Naughty list for Santa?

