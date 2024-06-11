AJ Russell to undergo Tommy John surgery
Tennessee Volunteers pitcher AJ Russell will have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.
AJ Russell is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn UCL after missing the majority of the 2024 season with arm discomfort. Russell attempted to return to the Volunteers' starting rotation in the SEC Tournament but was removed in the first inning of the SEC Tournament Championship game due to an apparent re-injury of his elbow. Currently, it is unclear how the surgery will impact Russell's status for next season.
Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello announced on Wednesday that Russell would likely be shut down for the season. Russell was inactive during both regionals and super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.
"It's kind of Coach Russell or Coach AJ for now." Vitello went on to say "I mean he's still involved in practice and things like that right now, but he's kind of assumed a role in the dugout where he takes on some other duties and to me I enjoy being around him. So for now that's his task." Vitello said.
Russell, who was set to be the Vols' game-one starter for the 2024 season made only four starts throughout the year, posting a 5.02 ERA with 21 strikeouts.
