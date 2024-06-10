WATCH: Tony Vitello Gives Incredible Postgame Speech Following Super Regional Win for Tennessee Baseball
Tony Vitello's Tennessee Volunteer bunch is headed to the College World Series in Omaha for the third time in four seasons. It's quite the accomplishment, one that didn't come all that easy to the Vols. The Evansville Aces gave the Vols every bit of a fight they were looking for, forcing a three-game series in the Knoxville Super Regional.
Vitello spoke after the game three win against Evansville and addressed a question that was posed to first baseman Blake Burke. Burke was asked after the game two loss, if the season ends with a loss to Evansville in the super regional, would the entire season be for not? In other words, the historical season Tennessee had, would it all have been for nothing and considered a failure if they lost to Evansville in the Super Regional.
WATCH: Tony Vitello Gives Passionate Speech Following Tennessee Baseball Win
"The word success to me is very important. In this room, we make these guys write down what success is for them and teach them that they need to define what a successful at bat is or what a successful outing is, whatever it was. Noah, Noah Webster of Webster's dictionary, it says success is a degree or measure of achievement. Or if you read an another deal online degree or measure of succeeding. So those two words right there, and I definitely ain't the smartest fella, but any degree and measure means you get a pick, you get to pick what success is, which is pretty awesome."
