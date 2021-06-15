Betting Odds for Tennessee to Win CWS Released

The betting odds for the Tennessee Volunteers to win the 2021 College World Series have been released

Tennessee punched their ticket to the College World Series on Sunday afternoon. The first match-up is now set after Virginia knocked off Dallas Baptist University last night. The Vols will play the Cavaliers on June 20th at 2 p.m. EST on the ESPN Network.

With all eight teams set for Omaha, the initial betting odds for who will come out the champion have been released.

via DraftKings twitter

According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, Tennessee has the third-best odds to win the national championship, as they come in just behind Vanderbilt and Texas. The Longhorns are the no.2 overall national seed, while the Commodores are the no.4 overall national seed.

Tennessee is the no.3 overall seed, but they dropped two games to the Commodores in the regular season, so it is not a stretch to see the 2019 champions as the betting favorite.

Both Tennessee and Vanderbilt went undefeated in Regional and Super Regional play.

If the Vols take down Virginia in the first round of bracket play, they will play the winner of Texas and Mississippi State.

The format of the College World Series is a two-bracket, four-team double-elimination format. The winner of each bracket will then face off in a best of three series for the national championship.

