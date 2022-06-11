Skip to main content

Breaking: Drew Gilbert and Frank Anderson Ejected in Tennessee Baseball NCAA Super Regional Game Against Notre Dame

Tennessee baseball starting center fielder and clean-up hitter Drew Gilbert has been ejected from the Vols' Super Regional opener against Notre Dame in the fifth inning. 

The star junior outfielder argued a strike call with the home plate umpire and was quickly tossed. UT pitching coach Frank Anderson then came out on the field and was ejected, marking the second time Anderson has been tossed this season. 

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello also came out onto the field to argue, but the Vols' skipper was not ejected as he kept his cool. 

Whatever Gilbert and Anderson said, it must have crossed the line enough for both to get the quick hook. 

Per the ESPN2 broadcast, Gilbert has been suspended for the next game, per NCAA rules. 

Also per NCAA rules, Anderson will be suspended for three games due to the fact it is his second time getting tossed this season. 

The top-ranked Vols currently trail Notre Dame 8-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the largest deficit Tennessee has faced all season.

