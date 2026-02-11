Deeper Look at Tennessee Baseball's New Alternate Uniform

It is now just over 72 hours until Tennessee baseball begins its 2026 season, and the Volunteers are locked and loaded ahead of the new season.

Tennessee Announces New Uniforms

Tennessee assistant head coach Josh Elander during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee already had planned some showcasing of new changes for this upcoming season, like the new upgrades to Lindsey Nelson Stadium, which will be seen for the first time in a game on Friday since the changes. However, the Volunteers announced another change for its 2026 season with new “Smokey Grey” jerseys, the team announced on Monday. The name is a nod to the Tennessee Smoky Mountains.

The “Smokey Grey” jerseys are a light grey with Vols scripted across the front of the jersey in orange. It also includes a side patch on the sleeve of the shirt with the state of Tennessee outlined in Tennessee’s classic checkered pattern of orange and white. The paints are in grey as well and provide a nice complement to the jersey. This is not the first time the Volunteers have used grey jerseys, but this one is considerably lighter than others.

Tennessee baseball has also teased some new additions for both their white jerseys and their orange jerseys.

Tennessee will play Nicholls on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to open the 2026 campaign. They also announced on Monday their three opening weekend pitchers, and more can be read about that here. First-year head coach Josh Elander is locked in on the season ahead as he will look to get the Volunteers back to Omaha come June.

Tegan Kuhns gets the start in Friday's game. The sophomore had 40 strikeouts as a freshman with a season high of six against Auburn. Josh Elander is really excited about what that talented, young prospect can do in his sophomore season. Each of his first seven games that he started were wins for the Volunteers, including SEC games against Alabama and South Carolina. He is just one of many talented sophomores on this year’s Tennessee team.

Rocky Top is going to be the place to be this baseball season with multiple highly-ranked matchups coming to Knoxville. Preseason number one LSU travels to take on the Vols in early April in what could be an early preview of a College World Series game. More can be read about the Vols full schedule breakdown here.

Tennessee comes into the season 15th in the country and seventh in the SEC per the NCBWA. They finished last season ranked 10th.

