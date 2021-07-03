Drew Gilbert, BreakingT Debut Epic Tennessee Bat Flip T-shirt After NIL Changes

Sports Illustrated home
Perhaps one of the most special moments for Tennessee athletics in the past year is the cover of the latest t-shirt from a sports merchandise company.
The NIL is creating opportunities for a plethora of athletes to generate earnings from their own brand, and UT athletes have not wasted any time in announcing deals. In the second day of the NIL, Tennessee baseball sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert struck a deal with BreakingT, a clothing company specializing in the sale of sports-related t-shirts and hoodies. The partnership makes Gilbert the first player to be sponsored by BreakingT, and the first piece of Drew Gilbert merchandise is rather... epic. 

BreakingT's new t-shirt displays Gilbert's iconic bat flip following his monumental walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the first game of the NCAA Regional Tournament at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. 

Below is BreakingT's announcement of the shirt via Twitter (along with the video of the walk-off grand slam and legendary bat flip):

Gilbert's bomb occurred in Tennessee's first game, and ultimately first win, in the first Regionals hosted by Tennessee since 2005. Following the Wright State game, Tony Vitello's baseball squad would go on to win the Regionals, win the Super Regionals and make their first appearance in the College World Series since 2005. 

Anybody who keeps up with Tennessee sports knows how special that moment was for Tennessee athletics, and die-hard Tennessee fans are still dreaming about it, making it all the more epic to have Gilbert's bat flip displayed on BreakingT's tee. 

The t-shirt and hoodie displaying Gilbert's bat flip can be purchased on BreakingT's website by clicking here.

For more details on the NIL policy, click here.

