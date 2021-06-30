Interim NIL Policy Approved by NCAA, Will Take Effect July 1

Sports Illustrated home
NCAA Approves Interim NIL Policy, Change Will Take Effect Thursday

As of Thursday, July 1, all NCAA athletes will be able profit from their name, image and likeness after the governing bodies from all three NCAA divisions voted to approve the interim NIL policy Wednesday.

College athletes will still have to adhere by NIL rules in their specific states, but can now profit from sponsorships and endorsements. 

Students who play for programs in a state without an NIL law can still engage in this type of activity and not be in violation of the rules. Colleges and universities will decide whether or not certain activities are in accordance with state laws. All three divisions agreed to continue to avoid "pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school," however. 

The interim policy will be enforced until federal legislation passes or new NCAA rules are introduced. 

"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in the release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment—both legal and legislative—prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

