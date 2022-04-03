Watch: Drew Gilbert Comments on Quietened Vanderbilt Crowd

Tennessee baseball's 5-0 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday marked the Vols first series sweep over the Commodores since 2009 and first shutout since 2014.

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball rivalry is one of the biggest ones of the season for both Tennessee and Vanderbilt, and after Friday's 6-2 win and Saturday's 5-2 win for Tennessee, Gilbert noted there was less noise on Sunday compared to Friday.

“You definitely notice that," Gilbert said of the crowd noise dying down on Sunday compared to Friday night. "When you step on someone’s throat, they tend to get a little quieter.”

Question Credit: Joe Rexrode of The Athletic

Gilbert put together a standout Sunday performance to continue his incredible junior season, as the junior recorded a pair of hits and three RBIs to bring his season total to 30 in 62 at bats. Gilbert's season batting average is near .450, which leads the team.

Gilbert's entire Sunday post-game media availability is in the video above.

