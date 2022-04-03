Skip to main content

Watch: Drew Gilbert Comments on Quietened Vanderbilt Crowd

Tennessee baseball's 5-0 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday marked the Vols first series sweep over the Commodores since 2009 and first shutout since 2014. 

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball rivalry is one of the biggest ones of the season for both Tennessee and Vanderbilt, and after Friday's 6-2 win and Saturday's 5-2 win for Tennessee, Gilbert noted there was less noise on Sunday compared to Friday.

“You definitely notice that," Gilbert said of the crowd noise dying down on Sunday compared to Friday night. "When you step on someone’s throat, they tend to get a little quieter.”

Question Credit: Joe Rexrode of The Athletic

Gilbert put together a standout Sunday performance to continue his incredible junior season, as the junior recorded a pair of hits and three RBIs to bring his season total to 30 in 62 at bats. Gilbert's season batting average is near .450, which leads the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gilbert's entire Sunday post-game media availability is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

_T6_2004
Baseball

Drew Beam Leads Tennessee Past Vandy To Make Program History

By Jack Foster37 minutes ago
USATSI_18005566_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Sweeps Vanderbilt Baseball, Basketball and Football For First Time in History

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
Chase Dollander Vandy2 PG
Baseball

Watch: Chase Dollander Talks Big Win Over Vanderbilt, Staying Focused

By Riley Haltom17 hours ago
USATSI_18010222_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Downs Commodores to Win Vanderbilt Series For First Time in Nashville in Over a Decade

By Jack Foster17 hours ago
Tony Vitello Recaps Series Win Over Vanderbilt, Chase Dollander's Performance
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Series-Clinching Win, Chase Dollander's Performance

By Jack Foster18 hours ago
Jalin Hyatt
Football

WR Jalin Hyatt Has 'Made A Huge Jump' Heading into Third Season With Vols

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
B1E719FD-3391-451A-A527-1387CEDCBE99
Football

Intel From Tennessee's First Scrimmage of the Spring

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterApr 2, 2022
IMG_8613
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Gives Post-Scrimmage Notes, Breaks Down Players' Performances

By Jack FosterApr 2, 2022