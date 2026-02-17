Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Baseball vs. UNC Asheville
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play their first midweek baseball game of the season. They are fresh off a series sweep against Nicholls State, which was highlighted by the pitching group having 26 strikeouts through their rotation, with the bullpen causing havoc to relieve the starters.
On the hitting side of things, there were multiple stars, but look no further than Blaine Brown, who finished the series with 18 total bases with three home runs and multiple RBIs. He also finished with a batting average of .571, which is good enough to be third onthe team alongside Reese Chapman (.600) and Finley Bates (1.000 in two at-bats).
This will be a great game for the Vols, as they look to showcase their depth, which will be the key to success this season. They are off to a hot start, but anything can happen in a game with so many small details playing the biggest factors.
Our staff got together to share their honest predictions ahead of what could be another dominant win for the Tennessee Vols baseball club inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Here is what our staff had to say.
Wesley Powell: Tennessee Defeats UNC Asheville 11-0
"Tennessee started off the year hot against Nicholls State. I expect that the bats will keep flying, as UNC Asheville will likely not pose much more of a threat than the prior series," Powell said.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee Defeats UNC Asheville 9-1
"Pitching has is allowing 1 run per game, while the bats find their groove. Blaine Brown is emerging as one of the more solid hitters on the team. Brown could be a producers of a few runs," Dowden said.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Defeats UNC Asheville 8-2
"I believe the Vols will dominantly defeat the Bulldogs, but I don't think this win will be as convincing. The depth will be used more in this midweek game compared to the weekend, as they will likely run through their bullpen with short outings in this contest. Tennessee baseball has stepped up in a major way at the plate, which will be the highlight of the game, but they will give up a home run in this one, along with a batter finding his way around the bases. The Bulldogs are currently 2-2, but the likely result will push their win percentage below .500 following what may be a terrible defeat on their end," Sisk said.
