Tennessee Baseball's Pitching Stat Leaders Following Opening Weekend of 2026 Season

Tennessee baseball has officially wrapped up their 2026 season opener in a three-game weekend against Nicholls State. This was a series that concluded with three wins for the Vols in what would be one of the better pitching performances from a group across the nation.

Here are the state leaders following the first three games for the Vols.

ERA - Evan Blanco, Tegan Kuhns, Bo Rhudy, Cam Appenzeller, Nic Abraham, Brayden Krenzel (0.00)

Nic Abraham during Tennessee baseball’s Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nearly the whole Tennessee pitching group who pitched is to be recognized following their season debut. The only players who didn't make the cut are Landon Mack (1.50 and a starter), and Brady Frederick (18.00 and closer). Both are a bit misleading because of the total pitches they have pitched and the lack of appearances.

Innings - Tegan Kuhns (6.2)

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) opens for NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tegan Kuhns is one of the better, if not the best pitcher on this roster. He has the chance to go deeper, and could have in this game, but the staff figured it would be best to pull him to save his arm. This is a health tactic to help him feel better, deeper into the season, because every pitch matters when you throw as hard as most of these Tennessee pitchers. Kuhns started on Friday, and was awarded the gig of opening day starter.

Strikeouts - Evan Blanco, Landon Mack (9)

Tennessee Volunteers baseball players Brandon Arvidson (right) and Landon Mack (middle) play a friendly game of EA Sports College Football 26. The two were at the Campus Pregame event to greet students and fans. | Keenan Thomas/Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is expected that a starter for the Vols will be the one to lead this category, but two starters for the Vols are on a roll, as they have finished with the same amount. They finished with nine in their start while the Tennessee roster trails them with wight from Kuhns, who is the Friday starter for the Vols. This was a fantastic weekend for the orange and white.

Batting Average Against - Cam Appenzeller, Bo Rhudy, Nic Abraham, Brayden Krenzel (0.00)

Tennessee pitcher Brayden Krenzel (34) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These four relievers have done a great job in their season debut. This is going to be a great group of pitchers to back up the starters. With that being said, this will be something to monitor, as none of them allowed a hit in their outings with the Vols. They were arguably the most tactical with their pitch selection.

Wins - Tegan Kuhns, Landon Mack, Evan Blanco

Tennessee Volunteer's Tegan Kuhns (21) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As expected, each of the starting pitchers earned the win in their respective game. All pitchers combined for one run, with a total of 26 strikeouts. This was one of the better pitching rotations in the nation, and they will be held to a high standard when they progress towards this next series and deeper into the season when conference play begins.

