Tennessee Baseball's Hitting Stat Leaders Following Opening Weekend of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Nicholls State in all three games to start the season, thanks to many great at-bats. There are many key statistics to these three performances, as these are the leaders in each hitting statistic.

Average - Finley Bates (1.000)

Finley Bates SDSU | GoAzteks.com

Bates had only two at-bats, but in those at-bats, he walked away with two hits. One of the hits was a home run, while the other hit was a single. Bates is someone who can be a great player for the Vols, but it is unknown how long he will lead this category, as who knows what the average will look like with more reps. In second is Reese Chapman with a .600 batting average as a starter.

Hits - Blaine Brown (8)

Tennessee’s Blaine Brown (1) runs towards 3rd base and eventually home plate to score the first run on the NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaine Brown is simply a baller. He is the MVP from this past weekend despite not having the best batting average. He did the most damage for the Vols, which is what comes with hitting home runs and driving in multiple RBIs. Brown is in his first season with the Vols and is expected to be an MVP for the Orange and White.

Doubles - Reese Chapman (3)

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee right fielder Reese Chapman (13) makes a diving try but can’t come up with a sinking liner during the game with Texas in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chapman had a phenomenal showing when it comes to the extra-base hits. He finished with three, which is an average of a double every game thus far. This is also done with a batting average of .600. Chapman will likely be contending to finish at the top of this all season.

Home Runs - Blaine Brown (3)

Tennessee baseball’s Blaine Brown instructs a group of youths on base running during a baseball camp sponsored by the Morgan Wallen Foundation at Gibbs Ruritan Park on Sept. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With an average of a home run every game, Brown lands at the top of the leaderboard for home runs this season for the Vols. He is the only player who hit multiple this season so far. That will likely change by this time next week, but with the Vols fresh off their weekend win, the sky seems to be the limit for Brown, who has been on a roll. Brown made up three of the eight home runs on the weekend.

RBIs - Tyler Myatt & Blaine Brown (5)

Tennessee’s Tyler Myatt (20) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball game between against Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myatt finds his way on this list along with Blaine Brown. Myatt had an excellent weekend with limited at-bats. He finished the weekend with four at-bats, but in those at-bats, he had five RBIs, which is a ridiculous number. Myatt and Brown both could be key pieces to the roster this season.

Walks - Stone Lawless, Chris Newstrom, Reese Chapman, Henry Ford (3)

Tennessee’s Henry Ford throws to first for an out against Nicholls during an NCAA college baseball game on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These batters had the best eye on the weekend, and they all will be expected to do well in this category this week and the weekend. Chapman is back on the list despite having a batting average of .600, while a guy like Henry Ford, who played lead off, is on the list. That is a great sign for a guy with so much potential.

Total Bases - Blaine Brown (18)

Tennessee’s Blaine Brown (1) slides home plate to score Tennessee’s first run during the NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is the obvious leader here, as he finished with three home runs and multiple bases. He finished the weekend with 18 total bases. This is thanks to a great showing at the plate and some patience that comes with it. He will likely be the leader following next weekend, as well.

Runs - Blaine Brown (7)

Tennessee’s Blaine Brown at bat during an NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is leading the runs category ahead of the first mid-week game. Brown is someone with a lot of runs, but is only ahead of Henry Ford by two. Ford will be looking to push ahead of Brown with a big performance in the four games this week and the weekend.

More Vols News