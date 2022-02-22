Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 18 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

The No. 18 Tennessee Vols baseball team is set to take on in-state rival Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Vols completed their first series sweep of the season, defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles 9-0, 10-3 and 14-0 to make for a 33-3 bludgeoning of an opening weekend.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup against Tennessee Tech for their first midweek matchup of the season.

Hollis Fanning will make his first career start for the Vols, making it four consecutive games where Tennessee starts a pitcher logging their first start in orange and white.

In the section below, continuous live updates and the score will be given throughout Vol baseball's fourth game of the season.

Live Updates, Score

1st Inning:

T1

-Johnson grounds out to third base.

-Lacy doubles down the left field line.

-Hinchman singles to short stop. Lcy advances to third. Fanning has allowed two hits in three at bats.

-Golston Gillespie sends one to the top of the scoreboard for a three-run bomb. A rough, rough start for Fanning. Golden Eagles lead 3-0.

-Gilliand is walked.

-Dyer strikes out swinging.

-Will Long strikes out swinging.

B1

-Seth Stephenson strikes out swinging.

-Luc Lipcius grounds out to 1B.

-Jordan Beck singles to left field.

-Drew Gilbert is walked. Jordan Beck advances to second.

-Trey Lipscomb singles to center field. Drew Gilbert advances to second. Jordan Beck reaches home.

-Jorel Ortega continues his electric start to the season with a 2 RBI triple to center field. Gilbert and Lipscomb score to tie it up.

-Logan Chambers to the plate.

-Logan Chambers is walked.

-Evan Russell grounds out. Two left on base for Tennessee, but an impressive frame for the Vols to tie it at three. All offense to start.

Vols 3, Tennessee Tech 3

2nd Inning:

T2

-Nick Spardone strikes out swinging

-Austin Turner grounds out to first base.

-Ed Johnson cracks a double to left field. Hollis Fanning has allowed four hits and walked one batter out of 10 batters faced.

**Ethan Smith to take over the mound for Fanning. It's Smith's second appearance in a game as a Vol.

FINAL STATS FOR HOLLIS FANNING

-Gabe lacy to the plate with two Golden Eagle outs. he strikes out swinging. Vols to take the plate.

B2

-Logan Steenstra grounds to short stop.

-Seth Stephenson fires a shot to third baseman but can't beat the throw to first. Two outs for Tennessee.

-Luc Lipcius soars a shot over the right field wall for Tennessee's first home run of the game. It is also Lipcius' first homer of the season.

-Jordan Beck follows it up with another Vol hit, this time a double to center field.

-Beck steals third on a wild pitch.

-Drew Gilbert is walked. Runners on the corners for Tennessee with two outs.

-Trey Lipscomb beams a shot to left field for a single RBI double. Gilbert reaches third with Lipscomb on second, and Beck reached home. The Vols lead 5-3.

-Jorel Ortega grounds out to end the inning.

Vols 5, Tennessee Tech 3

3rd Inning:

T3

-Jason Hinchman doubles to left field.

-Golston Gillespie strikes out. Two strikeouts thrown for the former Commodore.

-Hayden Gilliand grounds out to third base.

-Logan Chambers field a ground ball to left field and fires to throw Hinchman out at home. One of the best plays the Vols have had on defense to start their season.

B3

-Logan Chambers to take the plate to start for the Vols. He lines out to left field.

-Evan Russell drills a shot over the left field flirting with the foul line. Russell's potentially first home run of the season is under review.

-Russell strikes out. Logan Steenstra up to end the order.

-Steenstra is walked.

-Seth Stephenson strikes out looking to end the inning.

Vols 5, Tennessee Tech 3

4th Inning:

T4

-Will Long strikes out looking. It's Smith's third K.

-Nick Spardone strikes out looking. Another K for Smith.

-Trey Lipscomb catches a foul ball to end the Golden Eagle's fourth frame. Three up, three down for the Vols.

B4

-Luc Lipcius first up for the Vols to start. He flies out to center field.

-Jordan Beck flies out to center.

-Drew Gilbert grounds out to first. It's a three up, three down inning for the Golden Eagles to send Knoxville into the top of the fifth.

Vols 5, Tennessee Tech 3

5th Inning:

T5

-Ed Johnson sends a solo shot over the center field wall to cut the deficit to one run for the Golden Eagle. Ethan Smith allows his first home run as a Vol.

B5

6th Inning:

T6

B6

7th Inning:

T7

B7

8th Inning:

T8

B8

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: VOLS , TN TECH

