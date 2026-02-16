Giants Manager Tony Vitello Gets Real About Tennessee Baseball Departure

Tony Vitello is back in the news, as this time he is clearing up the timeline of when he decided it was time to accept the San Francisco Giants job, after spending multiple seasons as the Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach.

Vitello wasn't particularly happy with the way he sounded, but wanted everyone to have the truth on his timeline. Here is what he had to say.

Tony Vitello Talks to The Media

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello, Knox News Sportsperson of the Year, poses for a portrait with the team's 2021 College World Series participant trophy at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Vitello began his Monday media availability by asking reporters when they heard he was taking the Giants job. He wanted to clear things up about his departure from Tennessee. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/AanrH7hOIn — Matt Lively (@mattblively) February 16, 2026

"When do you first remember that I was taking this job?" Vitello then added more to the question. "Do you remember that far back?"

The reporter answered the question by stating, "about four days before it actually happened. Maybe five days."

Vitello would then add some clarification following her answer.

"Yeah, it's funny you say that, because that was not reality, you know, at all. I don't know if Buster (Posey) would feel the same way, but that wasn't the case. Somebody decides they think they got the information, the final blow was about four days later. And the thing I'm having–I'm having a conversation, therapy if you will, walking out of there. I needed confirmation from the coaches that I worked with, who helped boost my status, that they were ok with what was going to go on, and they was going to be ok with the jobs, you know."

Vitello continued his conversation with the reporter.

"That staff that has always been built as next man up, and all of a sudden that was being threatened. It was kind of hard to do something yourself and your teammates get left behind. But, yeah, it was not four days for what it's worth. That was not the case at all. If you would have seen me in the condo you would have agreed," Vitello said.

Another reporter later asked him why he asked, which led to another answer from the newest San Francisco Giants manager.

"Because someone tweeted it out. I don't know who told them, but I wished I did. And it might have changed the course of history if I did. But it just bothers me, because I don't know. I hate to get psychosocial, but you see people angry on the streets for a lot of stuff that a lot of the time isn't even true. People arguing and you don't know what reality is. I did a really damn good job keeping that away from our team, our recruiting, and it was not a distraction, and then all of a sudden we're in the middle of practice and I see our first and third base coach freaking out. And they freaked out on me too, and for no reason, because at that point nothing was going to happen, but somebody decided it was going to happen, and then the world starts spinning real quick. I had to address the team and people said either that or me leaving was a distraction; those guys are SEC athletes, it wasn't a distraction. We dealt with years that we thought we might take a job or that we were offered a job but I would meet with guys in the office and they would be like 'coach' we don't care. The guys care about the guys when the season is going on, and hopefully they love the coaches. That thing was never a distraction; they got talent, and they got good kids so they will be just fine. But that was not a fun Saturday, and it affected the next few days. Sorry to rain on your parade, but great organization, great people to work with, and a great challenge, so, didn't say no."

