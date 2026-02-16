Important Tennessee Football Coach Reportedly "In The Mix" for Miami Job

Tennessee football is now potentially in danger of losing their running back coach.

De'Rail Sims News

De'Rail Sims 11-11-2025 | Tennessee Athletics

CaneSport writer, Gary Freeman, reported that De'Rail Sims was a name to watch to fill the Miami Hurricanes running back coach position. If this were to be the case, the Vols would be tasked with finding a new running back coach, which could be more difficult, as the majority of the coaches who wanted to move have already done so.

Sims has been a fantastic coach for the Vols, as he has spent the last two seasons with the Vols, coaching both DeSean Bishop and Dylan Sampson in their breakout seasons. This would be a big blow, but this is all speculation, as nothing more has been announced other than that the running back coach is a name to watch.

For those who are unaware, here is how the season went for his star running back for the 2025 season.

"Started all 12 games at running back this season ... Ranks third in the SEC and 21st in the FBS at 6.0 yards per carry (min. 10 rushes/game) this season ... Ranks fifth in the SEC with 983 rushing yards and 81.9 rushing yards per game ... Also ranks third in the league and tied for 13th nationally with 14 rushing touchdowns ... Recorded his fifth multi-touchdown game of the season with two rushing scores vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29), finishing the game with 20 attempts for 97 yards on the ground ... Posted his third 100-yard rushing performance of the year in road win at Florida (11/22), helping UT snap a 10-game losing streak in Gainesville ... Had a career-high 24 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in win over the Gators ... Led the Vols in rushing for the fifth time this season in win vs. New Mexico State (11/15), totaling 80 yards and a touchdown on a career-high tying 16 carries ... Also tied a career-best with four receptions for 26 yards in UT’s Homecoming win over the Aggies ... Had 12 carries for 38 yards but also posted career bests with four receptions for 51 yards vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Had 14 carries for 48 yards and found the end zone twice in road win at Kentucky (10/25), marking his third multi-TD game this season Posted his second straight and third career 100-yard rushing performance, finishing with 14 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns at No. 6 Alabama (10/18), including a 44-yard dash to the end zone on UT’s opening drive of the second half ... Led an impressive UT rushing attack in win over Arkansas (10/11), carrying the ball 14 times for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown ... Had five rushes of 15 or more yards and averaged an incredible 10.4 yards per carry against the Razorbacks ... Finished with 11 rushing attempts for 72 yards, including the eventual game-winning 25-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of overtime at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Had nine carries for 59 yards (6.6 avg) and tied a career high with two rushing touchdowns in 56-24 win over UAB (9/20) ... Started and carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Made the most of limited carries in blowout victory over ETSU (9/6), rushing for 68 yards on just three attempts for an average of 22.7 yards per rush, including a 50-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage ... Made his first-career start in season-opening victory vs. Syracuse (8/30) and showcased his well-rounded game with 126 yards from scrimmage ... Had 11 carries for 82 yards (7.5 avg) and a touchdown while also hauling in a career-best two receptions for 44 yards against the Orange," according to UTSports.com .

What this doesn't tell you is that the talented coach has been able to successfully use multiple running backs every game, as he was able to use a run-by-committee setup with Star Thomas and Peyton Lewis following behind Bishop.

This story will be one to watch, as the Vols look to keep their staff the way it is following an eventful offseason of changes.

More Vols News