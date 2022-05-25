Skip to main content

Jared Dickey Releases Comeback Hype Video, Announces Return to Action

Tennessee baseball utility man Jared Dickey was said to have a 50/50 shot of playing in Hoover, according to Tony Vitello's Tuesday media availability. 

"He’s doing everything possible,” Vitello shared. “We took him to cyrotherapy, holy cow is that cold. He has a boot he can wear and still make athletic movements. We’ve exhausted everything and he’s really put attention to detail too it, and it has all paid off, which is why I’m telling you. I think he’s in a really good spot right now. So he’s on the active roster for this tournament. It’ll be 50/50 on decision making if you ask me my opinion on it myself. The other coaches will have input too so we’ll try to pick the best time to do it, but maybe he makes an appearance this weekend. If not I think he’ll be available for the regional."

However, the freshman standout released a video to Instagram that indicates Dickey will return as soon as Tennessee's first game in the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover. 

Dickey's return an announcement was in the form of a hype video on his Instagram, which can be seen below. 

Dickey captioned his video "Guess Who's Back" giving reference to the infamous "Without Me" song by rapper Eminem. 

Dickey has not played since the Florida series, when the freshman re-injured a bone bruise in his left foot. Dickey has played only 34 of 56 games this season, recording 34 hits, seven home runs and 19 RBIs. The Mount Juliet, Tennessee, native was one of the best hitters in the Vols' lineup when healthy and served as a solid option out in left field. 

Since Dickey's injury, Tony Vitello has given leadoff and left field duties to Seth Stephenson, who has not underwhelmed. Stephenson's end to regular season his junior season campaign was highly productive, going 6-14 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs. 

While Dickey is poised to make his return to action this week in Hoover, his usage may be limited, given what Vitello further added on Dickey's injury situation on Tuesday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I do think there will be some limitations defensively and with base running, but as we all know Jared in the box is a good weapon for us."

Regardless of how Dickey is used, his return to Tennessee brings more depth to an already star-studded Tennessee roster. 

The Vols' first game in Hoover is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. CT against Vanderbilt, but with the weather looking grim, the top-ranked BaseVols may not begin postseason play until Thursday against the Commodores. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Photo and video credit: UT Athletics Baseball Communications

02F7CE34-B50D-4C83-A431-ED2CEA148755
Podcasts

Volunteer Country Podcast: Weekend Recruiting Talk, Jourdan Thomas Joins the Show, SEC Baseball Tournament Preview

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster1 hour ago
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Addresses Media Before SEC Tournament

By Matt Ray18 hours ago
USATSI_17889459_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

A Look at Kennedy Chandler's Latest NBA Draft Projections

By Matt Ray18 hours ago
Neyland Stadium
Football

Watch: Tennessee Releases '100 Days Til' Kickoff' Hype Video

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
francis-mauigoa
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Lineman Mauigoa Set to Visit Tennessee This Weekend

By Matt RayMay 24, 2022
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Tony Vitello Wins SEC Coach of the Year

By Jack FosterMay 23, 2022
James-Robinson-1024x666
Football

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt RayMay 23, 2022
D241227E-F13C-4ADE-889C-5E537E2684A9
Recruiting

Elite Defensive Lineman Victor Burley Sets Official Visit to Tennessee

By Matt RayMay 23, 2022