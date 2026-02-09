2029 Standout Breaks Down His Tennessee Football Offer Following Freshman Season

Makai Buchanan is one of the top names in the 2029 class and is one of the top players from the state of California, as he is someone who is turning into a top prospect. He has hit the scene quite fast and is only growing more and more as a player. The talented California athlete is listed as a multi-positional player and is from the Victory Valley program.

Buchanan recently received his Tennessee Volunteers offer, and following the offer, he caught up with Vols on SI. Here is what he had to say.

Makai Buchanan Recaps His Tennessee Vols Offer

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

"It means a lot to receive an offer from Tennessee. A program of that caliber is big-time college football—one that consistently wins and has a strong track record of developing players for the next level. So it genuinely means a lot to be recognized by a school like that," said Buchanan.

He then would go into detail when discussing a coaching message that was left for him when receiving his Tennessee Volunteers offer.

"The coach left a message for me. He said my tape looks really good, and that I’m very explosive with the ball in my hands. He also said that I’m a two-dimensional player who can line up at more than one position. He also stated that he believes I would be a great fit in their offensive system and encouraged me to keep working and improving each year."

What comes to mind when the prospect thinks about the Tennessee Volunteers? Buchanan detailed this with Vols on SI.

"When I think about Tennessee, I think about a winning program that’s always been among the top teams in the country. I also think about the loud, electric atmosphere—especially during big SEC games. And of course, the great players they’ve developed and sent to the NFL, like Alvin Kamara, Reggie White, and Peyton Manning."

The talented 2029 prospect has hopes to visit the program sooner than many think. He will be getting to Knoxville for a visit this spring, he confirmed with Vols on SI.

"I plan on getting up there this spring to watch a practice, see how they develop their players, and learn more about what they do to prepare athletes for the next level, especially in the SEC. I’m really looking forward to that experience."

He went into detail discussing what an offer like this one will do for the University of Tennessee, as this is quite early in his recruitment.

"An offer like this ranks very high in my recruitment, and I’m excited to continue building a strong relationship with the coaching staff at Tennessee."

