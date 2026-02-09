2027 4-Star Guard Micah Gordon Breaks Down His Tennessee Basketball Offer

Micah Gordon is an uber-talented guard from the state of New Jersey, as he is someone who has started to catch the attention of many. Gordon is rated as the 36th best player in the country, while being ranked as the 10th best guard, and is ranked the No. 1 player in the state for the class of 2027, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Gordon has already started to land offers as a 6'0 guard. Some of the offers he has already brought in include the Mississippi State Bulldogs, South Florida Bulls, and, more recently, his offer from the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following his Tennessee Volunteers offer, the talented prospect caught up with Vols on SI to detail his recent accomplishment and discuss if he will be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers.

Micah Gordon Talks Tennessee Offer

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes motions to his players during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"It means a lot knowing Zakai Zeigler was just there and watching that, seeing how he was a good small guard and won SEC defensive player of the year twice, just looking at it like it’s me in that position, it means a lot," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Vols on SI.

Gordon would then detail which coaches he received an offer from when it comes to the Tennessee program, as he is now officially offered by the Vols.

"Coach Collins and Coach McClain. They were saying how I know how to take over a game and pace the game to where it’s my tempo," said Gordon.

The talented prospect has been looking to model his game after one of the greatest Tennessee players of all time. That prospect is arguably the best defensive player in Tennessee history, Zakai Zeigler.

"I think of Zakai Zeigler for sure. I try to model my defense after him, just putting my mind into this all spring and summer last year. I think I can really be a defensive menace and show my presence."

The prospect isn't against visiting the Tennessee basketball program. In fact, he is excited to make a trip to Knoxville to visit the program.

"YES (Gordon will visit). I most definitely gotta get a date in with the coaches, and I’ll be excited to visit Tennessee."

What exactly does this offer do for the talented prospect? He detailed more when speaking to Vols on SI.

"This opens up my recruitment and makes me want to develop more and keep pushing myself to be better."

