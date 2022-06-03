Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Alabama State NCAA Regional Tournament Showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The top-ranked Tennessee Baseball Volunteers (53-7, 25-5 SEC; *SEC w) are set to take on the Alabama State Hornets (34-23, 21-8 SWAC; *SWAC winner) in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for an NCAA Regional Tournament showdown. First pitch is at 6 p.m. ET. SEC Network has the stream.

This is Tennessee's first game of the of the NCAA Tournament and the second in the Knoxville regional. The first game in Knoxville was between the Campbell Camels and Georgia Tech. Campbell won 15-8 and will take on the winner of Tennessee-Alabama State on Saturday at 6 ET.

For a preview of Tennessee's matchup against Alabama State, click here and here.

Big news for the Vols ahead of the game: starting catcher Evan Russell is unavailable for the Vols against Alabama State. More can be found here. Backup catcher Charlie Taylor is starting behind the plate.



Tony Vitello's pre-tournament press conference can be found above.

The Vols' starting lineup for Friday's game is below.

The pitching matchup for Vols-Hornets is below.

Vols So. RHP Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.54 ERA) vs. Breon Pooler (10-2, 3.19 ERA)

Tennessee is wearing white on white for their NCAA Tournament opener on the Road to Omaha.

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score between Tennessee and Alabama State.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

B1

Score: Vols 0, Hornets 0

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Hornets

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Hornets

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Hornets

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Hornets

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Hornets

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Hornets

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Hornets

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Alabama State

