Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mizzou Series Finale

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on SEC foe Missouri for game three of a weekend series at 12:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. SECN+ has the stream for Sunday's matchup.

The series marks the first home weekend series for UT in three weeks, and the two teams will play in much warmer weather on Sunday than they did the two previous nights. The forecast predicts mid-to-high 50-degree weather throughout the duration of the matchup.

Tennessee enters Sunday on a program record 22-game winning streak and an 11-0 start to conference play, which is the best start to SEC play since the league expanded to 12 teams in 1992. However, the Vols have a chance to sit alone at the top of the record books with a win over the Tigers on Sunday, as LSU's 1991 team, Alabama' 1940 team and Ole Miss' 1964 also started 11-0 in conference play like the 2022 Vols.

UT has swept every true weekend series opponent this season, with their latest being in-state rival Vanderbilt. The Vandy sweep marked Tennessee's sixth of the season, the most in any season under head coach Tony Vitello, and seven weekend series still remain.

Note: If the Vols sweep Missouri for their seventh series sweep of the season, they will tie the program record for most sweeps in a season set by the 1994 team.

Tony Vitello's game two recap presser is above.

UT's starting nine for game one against Mizzou is below:

Starting Lineup Notes:



-Dickey back in the DH spot after Chris Moore started on Saturday.

-Scott back out to left after Stephenson started on Saturday.

-Same lineup as Friday's game.

Vols freshman RHP Drew gets the start on the mound, per the usual for a Sunday matchup.

Beam enters the weekend with the 4th-best ERA in the NCAA.

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates and score from Tennessee's series finale against the Tigers.

