Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Auburn Series Finale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The top-ranked BaseVols (39-4, 18-2 SEC) are set to take on No. 19 Auburn (31-13, 19-7 SEC) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the series finale. SECN+ has the stream.

Sunday serves as a rubber match for the two sides, as the Vols took game one 17-4 and Auburn won game two 8-6 to even the series.

In game two, Auburn right fielder Bobby Pierce hit a three-run missile over the left field wall to give the Tigers an 8-5 lead in the ninth. After Pierce hit the homer, he flipped his bat towards Tennessee's dugout where it landed a couple feet away from Vitello's perch. The Vols skipper then threw it back to Auburn's dugout, and the situation escalated from there, resulting in an emptied Tennessee dugout. There were no tosses, but the chippy altercation figures to provide extra fuel to the fire for both sides in the series finale. Read more about the situation here.

Tennessee has only had to fight for a series win on a Sunday one time this season, when they beat Alabama 15-4 two on Easter Sunday to take the series.

The Vols starting lineup for the rubber match is below.

The pitching matchup for Sunday's game is below.

Lineup notes:

-Scott starting for the first time this weekend. Last time he started in left was Sunday against Florida, when he made an acrobatic catch for the final out of the series sweeping victory.

-Moore back in the DH spot, leading off again.

-Ortega not in the two hole after hitting there for the past couple of weeks. Lipcius replaces him in the two hole after having a down night on Saturday, and he'll looks to use Sunday as a bounce back game.

-The pitching matchup features two of the best pitchers in the conference, as Gonzalez has the second-best ERA in the SEC, and Beam has the third-best.

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score from Tennessee's series finale against Auburn.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

VFL R.A. Dickey throws out the first pitch in LNS along with Bella, a first grader who just successfully had a brain tumor removed and will return to school in the fall.

1st Inning:

T1

-Blake Rambusch grounds out to 2B.

-Kason Howell strikes out looking.

-Sonny DiChiara strikes out looking.

B1

-Christian Moore grounds out to 3B.

-Luc Lipcius doubles down the left field line. Impressive work from the senior to make it to second.

-Jordan Beck singles to left field.

-Drew Gilbert sac flies to center field to score Lipcius.

-Trey Lipscomb homers over the right field for a two-run shot.

-Evan Russell grounds out.

Score: Vols 3, Tigers 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Bobby Pierce grounds out to 3B.

-Cam Hill strikes out swinging.

-Brooks Carlson grounds out to end the top of the frame.

B2

Score: Vols 3, Tigers 0

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Tigers

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Tigers

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Tigers

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Tigers

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Tigers

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Tigers

9th Inning:

T9

B9

FINAL: Tennessee , Auburn

