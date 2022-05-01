Tigers' Ninth Inning Rally Evens the Series With Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) dropped game two of their weekend series against No. 19 Auburn (31-13, 12-8 SEC) 8-6 on Saturday in Knoxville.

Tennessee got out to an early lead before Auburn took the lead halfway through the game.

The Vols found more success in the seventh and eighth innings to regain the lead, but Auburn put together a four-run ninth inning comeback to upset Tennessee and even the series.

Tennessee's closer Redmond Walsh–who could not get the save–takes the loss to drop his season record to 2-1, and Auburn's relief pitcher Konner Copeland gets the win to bring his season record to 3-0.

A recap of Tennessee's fourth loss of the season is below.

Vols Strike First

Blade Tidwell worked a solid 1-2-3 inning to kick things off in Knoxville, although Tidwell's first pitch to Sonny DiChiara was ripped to the center field warning track.

Tennessee's offense struck quickly, as the Vols got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out RBI single from Drew Gilbert to score Jordan Beck. Beck had gotten on base with a two-out double to left field, jumpstarting Tennessee's two-out rally. [[Beck and Gilbert continue to show...]]]

Blade Works Out of a Jam Once But Cannot Do It a Second Time

Facing the heart of Auburn's lineup, Tidwell surrendered a pair of walks and gave up a hit to load the bases with two outs, but the Tigers weren't able to get on the board. Tidwell forced a fly out from Cole Foster to shallow right to get out of the jam and allow UT to take their 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second.

Like the second inning, Tidwell found himself in a jam, as Auburn had runners on the corners with one out. The sophomore was able to strike out Bobby Pierce for the second out, but the Tigers were able to plate one this time around as Rambusch scored on a wild pitch from Tidwell. After that, Tidwell's day was done as Will Mabrey took over the mound.

Mabrey–who made his second consecutive appearance–finished out the walk on lefty Cam Hill and did not see another batter, as senior Camden Sewell came on to pitch.

Sewell has been used in extended relief the past few Saturdays, so for Vitello to go ahead and put him in was unsurprising, especially after Mabrey threw only one strike on five pitches and pitched on Friday.

Sewell fielded a groundout to strand a pair of Tigers and end the top of the frame, and the senior's play was undoubtedly one of the highlights from Tennessee's defense on the night.

Tigers Take the Lead

Auburn took the lead in the top of the fifth inning with a three-run frame, powered by a two-run shot from Auburn's best hitter Sonny DiChiara.

Despite giving up the homer, Auburn's three-run inning was not all on Sewell, as Lipcius muffed a pickoff attempt that advanced Blake Rambusch to third.

Rambusch scored on an RBI single from Kason Howell before DiChiara's homer that gave Auburn the two-run lead.

Vols Return the Favor, Thanks to the Tigers

Camden Sewell retired the Tigers in order in the sixth, and the Vols were able to tie it up in the bottom of the sixth.

But it came off of a pair of runs scored via wild pitch.

Tennessee loaded the bases after Jordan Beck was walked, Trey Lipscomb hit a one-out single and Evan Russell worked a two-out walk.

Pinch hitter Christian Moore then approached the plate, who saw the first pitch of his AB go past Auburn's catcher to allow Beck to score. Auburn's starting pitcher Trace Bright's day was finished, and freshman RHP Chase Allsup (1-0, 2.08 ERA) took the mound.

But Allsup continued the wild pitch theme of the night, throwing one of his own that scored Lipscomb to tie the game.

A flyout from Moore ultimately ended the inning, but not before the Vols tied things up heading into the seventh.

The Big Orange Add Another in the Seventh

In the seventh inning, Tennessee rocked Allsup more by getting two on base with no outs for Jorel Ortega.

Although Ortega and Jordan Beck could not score a runner, Drew Gilbert approached the plate in a two on, two out situation.

And the junior slugger did what he does best. Drive in a run with an RBI single to right field.

Two Vols were eventually left stranded to end the inning, but Gilbert's RBI proved crucial for Tennessee as they took the lead heading into the eighth.

Auburn Erupts for Ninth Inning Rally, Vols Cannot Make Up Ground in B9

Redmond Walsh took over the mound for Camden Sewell in the top of the eighth inning in hopes to get the two-inning save.

The super-senior dealt a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 inning in the eighth to give the Vols a chance to extend their lead.

But UT's bats couldn't get anything going, giving Walsh the ball up one needing three outs to get the series win in the ninth.

Walsh gave up a leadoff single then retired the next two batters, but pinch runner Bryson Ware worked his way to third. Auburn then tied the ballgame at five runs apiece thanks to a Kason Howell RBI double to left field.

Auburn's best hitter Sonny DiChiara was then intentionally walked for the second time on the evening, giving right fielder Bobby Pierce a two on, two out situation at the plate.

Pierce then crushed a three-run homer into the left field porches, giving Auburn an 8-5 lead in the ninth inning rally.

The Vols got the juices flowing in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff solo homer from Cortland Lawson (9th of the season), but Auburn's Konner Copeland retired three of Tennessee's next four batters to end the game and even the series.

Up Next

The Vols will look to win the series in Sunday's rubber match with the Tigers. First pitch is set for 1 ET, and SECN+ has the stream.

Stat Corner:

-Three runs from the game were scored via wild pitch.

-Drew Gilbert's team-high 2 RBIs brings his season total to 42, second best on the team behind Trey Lipscomb's 63.

-Cortland Lawson's home run marked his ninth of the season, becoming the seventh Vol to record nine or more homers on the season thus far.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.