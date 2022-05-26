Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt

HOOVER, Ala. -- The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on the No. 8 seed Vanderbilt Commodores at approximately 6:15 p.m. CT in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for their first game of the SEC Tournament. Vols vs. Commodores will begin 30 minutes after the completion of Texas A&M vs. Florida. A live feed of that game can be found here.

Tennessee's game against Vanderbilt is a second round game since the top-ranked Vols received a first-round bye. The Commodores defeated Ole Miss in round one of the tournament in order to face the Vols on Thursday evening.

The Vols were originally supposed to begin postseason play at 4:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, but a series of weather delays in Hoover result in first pitch of Tennessee's first game occurring nearly 26 hours behind schedule.

A full preview of Tennessee's matchup with in-state rival Vanderbilt is here. News on a KEY PIECE returning to the Vols' lineup can be read about here. Tony Vitello's SEC Tournament preview press conference is at the top of the article

The pitching matchup between the Vols and Commodores is below.

UT Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.62 ERA, 38 K/8 BB, .202 b/avg., 18 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 24.0 IP)

vs.

VU Freshman LHP Devin Futrell (8-2, 3.27 ERA, 59 K/10 BB, .213 b/avg., 43 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 55.0 IP)

The Vols' starting lineup against Vanderbilt is below:

Lineup notes:

-Christian Moore gets the starting nod at DH. Vandy is throwing a lefty, so it makes sense Burke is not starting at DH.

-Luc Lipcius is in the seven-hole with a lefty starting for Vandy, moving Jorel and Evan up in the lineup (two and six holes, respectively).

-Tidwell starting for the Vols, affirming Vitello's prediction on Tuesday. (Watch above)

Vanderbilt starting lineup:

CF Enrique Bradfield Jr.

LF Javier Vaz

RF Spencer Jones

1B Dominic Keegan

DH Parker Noland

C Jack Bulger

SS Carter Young

2B Tate Kolwyck

3B Davis Diaz

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates of Tennessee's SEC Tournament opener against Vandy.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Enrique Bradfield Jr. lines out to SS.

-Javier Vaz is walked.

-Spencer Jones flies out to RF.

-Vaz steals second base.

-Dominic Keegan pops up to 3B.

B1

Score: Vols 0, Commodores 0

