Skip to main content

Start Time of Tennessee-Vanderbilt Pushed Back Due to Weather

HOOVER, Ala.-- Tennessee baseball's first game in the SEC Tournament has been postponed at least one day, Tennessee confirmed moments ago on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Vols were originally scheduled to play the winner Vanderbilt (who beat Ole Miss) at 4:30 p.m. CT in Hoover Met, but weather delays on Tuesday caused the game to be postponed to 8:00 p.m. CT. 

On Wednesday, weather delays in the a.m. caused the start of Auburn vs. Kentucky to be pushed back to 12:45 p.m. CT, causing a ripple effect throughout the slate of Wednesday's games in Hoover. The end result is no Tennessee baseball on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the Vols will face off against the Commodores sometime on Thursday. 

Tennessee is expected to roll out Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.63 ERA) as the starting pitcher, while Vanderbilt will start Chris McElvain (5-4, 4.20 ERA) on the mound. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This story will be updated once more information becomes available from the SEC and Tennessee Baseball Athletics. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

15FAAF16-6071-43FA-9021-6DB781FF8D6C
Baseball

Jared Dickey Releases Comeback Hype Video, Announces Return to Action

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
02F7CE34-B50D-4C83-A431-ED2CEA148755
Podcasts

Volunteer Country Podcast: Weekend Recruiting Talk, Jourdan Thomas Joins the Show, SEC Baseball Tournament Preview

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster3 hours ago
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Addresses Media Before SEC Tournament

By Matt Ray20 hours ago
USATSI_17889459_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

A Look at Kennedy Chandler's Latest NBA Draft Projections

By Matt Ray20 hours ago
Neyland Stadium
Football

Watch: Tennessee Releases '100 Days Til' Kickoff' Hype Video

By Matt Ray21 hours ago
francis-mauigoa
Recruiting

Elite Offensive Lineman Mauigoa Set to Visit Tennessee This Weekend

By Matt RayMay 24, 2022
1726006E-304A-49C5-BC07-3BF3C670DFB2
Baseball

Tony Vitello Wins SEC Coach of the Year

By Jack FosterMay 23, 2022
James-Robinson-1024x666
Football

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt RayMay 23, 2022