Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Super Regional Final

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The top-ranked Tennessee Baseball Volunteers are set to take on Notre Dame at 1 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the Super Regional Final. It's win-or-go-home for both squads, as the Vols knocked off the Irish 12-4 on Saturday to force the rubber match. Notre Dame won the first game 8-6. The third game of the weekend will be broadcast to ESPN.

After playing yesterday without star center fielder and clean-up hitter Drew Gilbert due to suspension per NCAA rules, the junior spark plug will be back for the Volunteers on Sunday to try and help his team punch their ticket to the College World Series.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello's post-game press conference following the Vols' 12-4 Saturday win over Notre Dame is above. Vitello touches on Gilbert, heading into another must-win game and more.

If the Vols beat Notre Dame, they will advance to Omaha for the second straight season for the first time in program history.

In Tennessee's biggest game of the season, below is their starting lineup.

Notes:

-Drew Gilbert is BACK

-Against a righty, Luc Lipcius moves back up and Jorel Ortega moves back down.

-Jared Dickey starts at DH over Blake Burke, as Dickey's bat has been more consistent as of late. Expect to see a pinch-run situation at some point in the game.

The Vols are rolling with freshman Chase Burns (8-1, 2.69 ERA) on the mound Sunday with Omaha on the line after Blade Tidwell and Chase Dollander started on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Below is the pitching matchup between UT and ND.

UT Fr. RHP Chase Burns (8-1, 2.69 ERA, 13 GS, 16 App., 60 H, 27 R, 22 ER, 98 K/24 BB, .216 opp. avg., 73.2 IP)

vs.

ND Jr. RHP Liam Simon (2-0, 4.67 ERA, 5 GS, 14 App., 18 H, 17 R, 14 ER, 49 K/22 BB, .182 opp. avg., 27 IP)

Note:

-Due to Ben Joyce's valuable relief outing on Friday and Chase Dollander's masterful seven-inning start on Saturday, the Vols have multiple arms that can throw innings out of the pen, such as Kirby Connell, Camden Sewell, Drew Beam, Redmond Walsh and more.

-Notre Dame's top arms have already thrown this weekend, giving Simon the Sunday start.

The Vols WILL be the home team in the Super Regional final against Notre Dame.

Tennessee's uniform choice is the Sunday creams for the rubber match.

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee vs. Notre Dame with Omaha on the line.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

