Live Updates: Tennessee Baseball vs. VCU in First Elimination Game of Chapel Hill Regional

Live Updates - Tennessee vs. VCU

Current Score - Tied 0-0

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First Inning:

Top: Garrett Wright is hit with a pitch to begin the game. Grimmer pops out for the first out. Ford is now up to the plate. Ford strikes out. Trent Grindlinger singles, which advances Wright from first to third. This gives the Vols runners on the corners with two outs, and Levi Clark will come to the plate. Clark pops up, and the Vols leave two on base.



Bottom: Here comes the Tennessee ace, Tegan Kuhns. It will be interesting to see if the Vols pitch him to his max or if they try to save his arm. Dante DeFranco is stunned, and the Vols have their first out, as Kuhns gets a strikeout. Michael Petite walks. The Rams have their first base runner of the game. Petite was on teh move before the ball was hit to Ford, so there is a ground out, but only one out. No chance at a double play. Manny Marin makes an error at short. Two are now on base with two outs. Kuhns gets out No. 3 via a strikeout. He is looking really sharp.

Second Inning:

Top: Reese Chapman strikes out to begin the inning. Stone Lawless grounds out to short. Marrin hits the ball, and it's a single. Two outs and one on for Jay Abernathy. Abernathy singles, which advances Marin to second base. This brings Wright back to the plate. Wright is hit by a pitch for the second time this game. Here comes a mound visit. Bases are loaded for Blake Grimmer, which is exactly who the Vols would want in this situation. Grimmer strikes out to end the top of the inning.



Bottom: Kuhns strikes the first batter out. Kuhns gets two more strikeouts to end the inning.

Third Inning:

Top: Here is Ford at the plate. He is out to start the third inning. The ball goes off the glove of the second baseman. It's a single for Grindlinger. Clark strikes out at the plate.



Bottom:

Pre Game Info

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball is set for the biggest game of the season, which will be the case for the remainder of any games they may play in the Chapel Hill Regional after things went the other way in yesterday's game. Tennessee played against the East Carolina Pirates, and they ultimately fell short in what seemed like two baseball games of work, as they lost the game 7-3 in the 14th inning.

Now they are back for a game against the VCU Rams, who are entering this game after losing in the first matchup against the host of the regional, the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this game, the Rams failed to score a run, as they were defeated by a score of 8-0. They will look for things to be different in this game, but things are looking to be bad news for their program.

Tennessee will be pitching their ace, as the arm who will be pitching for the Vols is Tegan Kuhns. Kuhns is an expected first-round draft pick, but they will need to monitor the pitch count in this one, as they are in a rough spot with the chance of playing three games after today if they win.

Regardless of the outcomes, Elander got the Vols to a regional in his first season, and will be looking to continue to build on this success, although, this roster is eager and wants to get out of this round. Anything is possible with the men in the orange and white.

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