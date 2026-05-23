Three Tennessee Volunteers Get Selected in Recent First Round MLB Mock Draft

The MLB Draft is less than two months away, and this is a draft where the Vols are always represented well. In the first round of the draft, the Vols will be represented again, as in a recent mock draft by Jonathan Mayo, the Vols had two prospects and one current player selected.

Here is where they landed.

Jared Grindlinger (Commit) Selected No. 15 - Arizona Diamondbacks

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While Mr. Callis got feedback that teams were now honing in on Grindlinger as a hitter, I think there is still quite the debate raging over which side teams think he has more upside on. The good news for the D-backs is that they’ve long liked left-handed hitters in the Draft while also being associated with hunting for left-handed pitching … so Grindlinger can let them get two birds with one stone," Mayo stated.

Jared Grindlinger is the brother of Trent Grindlinger, who has been tearing it up with the Tennessee Volunteers this season. Many believe that Jared is one-of-one and is a top prospect entering the MLB Draft. It is likely that he is someone who does, in fact, bypass college, as he will be a high enough draft selection, but anything can change at any time. He is one of the better players in the country and is a player with tremendous upside.

He would be a great keep for the Vols, but if he were to go No. 15 in the draft and ultimately sign, the Diamondbacks would be getting a future star right out of the high school scene.

Trevor Condon (Commit) Selected No. 22 - Detroit Tigers

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That’s right, another sub-six foot, left-handed-hitting high schooler. Condon might not be quite the pure hitter Kevin McGonigle is, but he could be a 60-grade bat with nearly elite speed that plays on the bases and in center field," Mayo stated

Trevor Condon is one of the better players in the state of Georgia and is also one of the better players when it comes to being committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. Condon has the chance to be a real difference maker if he were to come to Tennessee. If he is drafted in the first round, the chance of him going to Tennessee instead of the MLB farm system is quite low, it would seem, although anything can change at any moment in time.

He will be a star no matter what, and he will also have the chance to be a great player for years to come, regardless of the decision.

Tegan Kuhns Selected No. 23 - Chicago Cubs

Tennessee's Tegan Kuhns (21) adjust his hat during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cubs have taken a college bat in each of the last three first rounds after going back-to-back college arms in 2021 and 2022. After riding a very hot streak in SEC play to land in first-round conversations, Kuhns has been a bit up-and-down over his last three starts, though he did strike out 15 in seven shutout innings against Texas in between two rougher outings, and he could cement his place with strong starts in postseason play," Mayo stated.

What's an MLB Draft without a Tennessee ace being selected? The ace for the Vols this season has been Tegan Kuhns, who is projected to be a top selection in this draft. He is a bit more raw than the draft prospects at the pitching position for the Vols in the past, but the upside that he brings is unbelievable. He is a player who very well could hear his name called in the first 15-20 selections, but in this mock draft by Mayo, he is selected with the No. 23 pick in the first round.

Kuhns would be drafted at great value with the No. 23 pick, and the Cubs would be happy with the player they selected, to say the least.