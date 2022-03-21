Skip to main content

LOOK: Baseball Vols Take Top Spot in One Poll This Week

This past weekend, Tennessee baseball continued its torrid run by sweeping South Carolina for the Vols’ first SEC sweep of the season.

Next, Tennessee (19-1, 3-0) will face Butler on Tuesday in Knoxville before traveling to Ole Miss this weekend.

But when the Vols take the field against the Bulldogs, they will be ranked No. 1 in at least one poll.

Perfect Game USA released its new standings on Monday, and since former No. 1 Notre Dame was swept by Louisville, the Vols slid into the top spot.

You can find the full Top 10 listed below.

This is the only poll in which Tennessee is currently listed as No. 1, as NCAA rankings, D1 baseball and Baseball America have UT at either No. 5 or No. 7.

Aside from leading the Perfect Game poll, the Vols also lead the nation in batting average, doubles and doubles per game according to NCAA.com.

They also fall just below Texas Tech at second in base on balls numbers.

